Leah McSweeney Calls Out Andy Cohen After He Laughs Off Bravo's 'Racism and Addiction' Accusations: 'Good to Know'
Leah McSweeney isn't sure what Andy Cohen finds so funny.
On Thursday, November 2, The Real Housewives of New York City alum slammed Cohen for laughing off serious racism and discrimination accusations recently brought to light after McSweeney filed a complaint claiming Bravo had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act while filming Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.
"Wow. Andy thinks racism and addiction is [sic] hilarious. Good to know," the 41-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story, as she re-shared a meme poking fun at the trauma she allegedly endured on the reality show.
The meme in question involved a video of a woman, who was labeled Vanity Fair, giving a weather report while sitting in a canoe rowing through a flood, as two individuals, labeled Bravo viewers, walked unbothered through the chaotic waters.
"Vanity Fair breaks the news that adults drink and Ramona is racist," the caption of the trolling post read regarding a bombshell exposé detailing how McSweeney relapsed after nine years of sobriety before her first season on the hit reality show, while additionally calling out racist comments allegedly made by former RHONY star Ramona Singer.
Instead of taking responsibility for the serious situation as the executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, Cohen simply left a laughing emoji beneath the meme, seemingly brushing off the looming lawsuit McSweeney warned would soon come Bravo's way.
Some fans of the reality empire also tried to downplay the accusations in the comments section of the meme posted by a fan account for the Watch What Happens Live host.
"Ok. Everyone settle down. Nothing in that article was surprising. Or even revelatory. It doesn’t excuse the behavior but…I think that Bravo viewers already sensed that there are some problematic aspects to these shows and we deal with it because LIFE is problematic," one Instagram user wrote, as another admirer of the show added: "I watch because I WANT to see relatively successful grown women make fools out of themselves. Better them than me. 😂."
Among former Housewives to call out Cohen was none other than Bethenny Frankel — who starred on RHONY during its first three seasons, as well as Seasons 7 through 11.
"[Andy’s] belittling the alcohol discussion and the racism discussion, which is really shocking honestly, especially right now," the 52-year-old said during the Thursday, November 2, episode of her "ReWives" podcast. "I think he probably just thinks he’s invincible."