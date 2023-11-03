OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Andy Cohen
OK LogoNEWS

Leah McSweeney Calls Out Andy Cohen After He Laughs Off Bravo's 'Racism and Addiction' Accusations: 'Good to Know'

leah mcweeney calls out andy cohen bravo racism pp
Source: bravo;mega
By:

Nov. 3 2023, Published 1:51 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Leah McSweeney isn't sure what Andy Cohen finds so funny.

On Thursday, November 2, The Real Housewives of New York City alum slammed Cohen for laughing off serious racism and discrimination accusations recently brought to light after McSweeney filed a complaint claiming Bravo had violated the Americans with Disabilities Act while filming Season 3 of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.

Article continues below advertisement
leah mcsweeney rumor sandy cohen bravo
Source: bravo

Leah McSweeney was offended after Andy Cohen laughed off Bravo's racism and addiction accusations.

"Wow. Andy thinks racism and addiction is [sic] hilarious. Good to know," the 41-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story, as she re-shared a meme poking fun at the trauma she allegedly endured on the reality show.

The meme in question involved a video of a woman, who was labeled Vanity Fair, giving a weather report while sitting in a canoe rowing through a flood, as two individuals, labeled Bravo viewers, walked unbothered through the chaotic waters.

Article continues below advertisement
andy cohen bravo
Source: bravo

Andy Cohen seemed unbothered by a looming lawsuit Leah McSweeney warned would soon come his way.

Article continues below advertisement

"Vanity Fair breaks the news that adults drink and Ramona is racist," the caption of the trolling post read regarding a bombshell exposé detailing how McSweeney relapsed after nine years of sobriety before her first season on the hit reality show, while additionally calling out racist comments allegedly made by former RHONY star Ramona Singer.

Instead of taking responsibility for the serious situation as the executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise, Cohen simply left a laughing emoji beneath the meme, seemingly brushing off the looming lawsuit McSweeney warned would soon come Bravo's way.

MORE ON:
Andy Cohen
leah mcsweeney rumors andy cohen bravo
Source: bravo

Leah McSweeney claimed she endured 'emotional trauma' while filming 'RHONY.'

Article continues below advertisement

Some fans of the reality empire also tried to downplay the accusations in the comments section of the meme posted by a fan account for the Watch What Happens Live host.

"Ok. Everyone settle down. Nothing in that article was surprising. Or even revelatory. It doesn’t excuse the behavior but…I think that Bravo viewers already sensed that there are some problematic aspects to these shows and we deal with it because LIFE is problematic," one Instagram user wrote, as another admirer of the show added: "I watch because I WANT to see relatively successful grown women make fools out of themselves. Better them than me. 😂."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
andy cohen bravojpg
Source: bravo

Bethenny Frankel also slammed Andy Cohen for his seemingly rude remark.

Source: OK!

Among former Housewives to call out Cohen was none other than Bethenny Frankel — who starred on RHONY during its first three seasons, as well as Seasons 7 through 11.

"[Andy’s] belittling the alcohol discussion and the racism discussion, which is really shocking honestly, especially right now," the 52-year-old said during the Thursday, November 2, episode of her "ReWives" podcast. "I think he probably just thinks he’s invincible."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.