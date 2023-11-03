Leah McSweeney Calls Out Andy Cohen After He Laughs Off Bravo's 'Racism and Addiction' Accusations: 'Good to Know'

"Wow. Andy thinks racism and addiction is [sic] hilarious. Good to know," the 41-year-old wrote via her Instagram Story, as she re-shared a meme poking fun at the trauma she allegedly endured on the reality show.

The meme in question involved a video of a woman, who was labeled Vanity Fair, giving a weather report while sitting in a canoe rowing through a flood, as two individuals, labeled Bravo viewers, walked unbothered through the chaotic waters.