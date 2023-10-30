Leah McSweeney Checked Into a Psychiatric Hospital After Experiencing 'Emotional Trauma' From Filming 'RHONY'

McSweeney, 41, admitted she suffered a major depressive episode due to what she allegedly endured during filming, as well as the passing of her beloved grandmother. The Married to the Mob founder's spiral was intense enough that her mother, Bunny McSweeney, and her ex — with whom she shares a teenage daughter – moved into her home before she checked into Silver Hill Hospital in Connecticut for eight days.

"I can say all of that s--- is the show, but at the same time, I did a deal with the devil, so I need to figure out how to deal with it and win, but at what cost," McSweeney said while adding that she suffered "emotional" and "physiological" trauma from being on the series.