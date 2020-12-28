Well…nothing says Merry Christmas quite like gifting a boob job to yourself! Real Housewives of New York star Leah McSweeney revealed that she got breast implants and a lift over the holidays.

“As I lay here for days recovering from my Xmas boob lift and augmentation (yes it’s a skims velour suit and it feels like heaven) all I can wonder is how the f the kardashians find the time to recover from all their work,” McSweeney wrote on Instagram on Sunday, December 27.

“The other thing is…I can’t wait to show off the new and improved girls.”

“PS. If you are going to leave judgemental shaming type comments just know I already deal with Bunny [mom Bunny McSweeney] regularly and it won’t phase me.”

McSweeney shared that the surgery was performed by Daniel Maman.

McSweeney’s RHONY costars sent their well-wishes as she recovered from the surgery. “Awesome,” Sonja Morgan wrote, “Go girl.” “Rest up Babe!! We’re hitting the ground running in 2021,” Eboni K. Williams said.

“Congrats!!! I did just a lift and it’s life changing. Can’t wait to see your gorgeous new melons,” Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs gushed.

Fans also appreciated that McSweeney is always candid about her cosmetic procedures. “I love that you’re completely open about your cosmetic work. I’ve never understood the need to hide it. When I had mine done I wanted EVERYONE to see them,” one wrote.

“Thank you for being so transparent and proving women can still be strong while doing whatever makes them feel good!! Natural or not, thank you for embracing confidence is beauty!” another said.

While several lamented that they felt McSweeney was already stunning before the surgery. “You’re fine the way you are..you can’t buy character and personality you full of both,” one user said. “Beautiful! But you are already perfect! I would give an arm & leg for your body! Don’t get too crazy and become another plastic housewife! We love you as you are!” another warned.

The work on McSweeney’s breasts comes only three months after she opened up about her nose job, which was done by the same surgeon.

“People are DMing me like crazy inquiring why I have black eyes and asking if I got a nose job, asking if I got beat up,” she said on her Instagram Story in September. “I am not trying to hide anything from anybody. I got a rhinoplasty and a septoplasty. I could not be happier.”

“I’ve been wanting one for so freaking long and now I can also breathe which is great.”

The boob job shouldn’t come as a surprise as McSweeney said “I will get my t****s done. I will get my p***y done. I will get my whole face done if I want to. I have only gotten Botox and my lips done,” at the time.

McSweeney said that she didn’t want to lie and pretend the change in her nose was just contour as “that’s f*****g weird.”

Whatever makes McSweeney feel her best!