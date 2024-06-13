Leah McSweeney Files New Papers in Lawsuit Against Andy Cohen, States His Response Was Meant to 'Intimidate' Her Into Backing Down
Leah McSweeney is not backing down in her fight against Andy Cohen.
According to a report, the reality star has filed new paperwork in her lawsuit against the TV personality and Bravo, in which she accused them of trying to get her to relapse to boost ratings. She also alleged that Cohen used cocaine with some Housewives, though he was ultimately cleared of those accusations after a third-party investigation.
The update to the suit — filed on Tuesday, June 11 — focuses on how the dad-of-two, 56, responded to the lawsuit, as McSweeney, 41, feels the statements he made were meant to "intimidate [her] out of further pursuing" her lawsuit.
In his response, Cohen and his lawyer denied her accusations and stated that the mom-of-one needed to withdraw her allegations or he would sue her for damages.
The letter to McSweeney was leaked to the public, which she thinks was done on purpose to get more attention.
McSweeney believes the Watch What Happens Live host hoped that his response would damage her "reputation in the entertainment industry, thereby negatively affecting [her] prospective employment or business opportunities."
In her original filing, she claimed she was supplied with alcohol and was prohibited from attending AA meetings. In addition, McSweeney claimed that Bravo "thrives off drug and alcohol use" for entertainment value.
In his reply, he called her lawsuit a "shakedown" and claimed she was just looking for a monetary settlement.
Cohen also faced sexual harassment accusations from Bravo alum Brandi Glanville, 51, which he denied and was cleared of.
In a recent interview, the radio host said he has "no regrets about the way [he has] handled anything" amid the chaos.
"I think most people involved with these shows have been very grateful for the platform, but there will always be a few with complaints. Obviously, it’s no fun to be a target," he noted.
"I think everything that happens in your life informs the next thing that happens in your life," expressed the star. "That’s the way I look at all this. I know what the truth is, and I know how I’ve conducted myself, and I walk tall every day on that."
McSweeney also responded to fans giving her backlash over the lawsuit.
"As hard as it is to be going up against a very powerful entity, and for people to maybe also just not agree with me or you know, come at me and get blowback and all the things, I don't care, because this is the truth, you know? And I have it on my side," she spilled on a podcast interview.
