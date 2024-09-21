Leah Remini Is Being Jennifer Lopez’s 'De Factor Divorce Coach' After Ben Affleck Split, Source Claims: She 'Gives Her All the Support She Needs'
Leah Remini is standing by Jennifer Lopez's side as the singer navigates her divorce from Ben Affleck.
According to a source, the King of Queens alum's previous warning to not marry the dad-of-three "pretty much ruined their friendship the last couple years," but now that Lopez is single again, the women are "back on great terms."
Since they're "closer than ever," Remini, 54, has "assumed being J.Lo’s de facto divorce coach."
"She’s more than happy to take it on and give her all the support she needs," the source continued to tell a news outlet. "All of J.Lo’s friends are disgusted by Ben right now and Leah is no exception."
Though the former Scientologist is in the midst of divorcing Angelo Pagán after 21 years of marriage, "it’s very amicable by all accounts," the source shared, noting that the split has actually allowed Remini to be "by J.Lo’s side non-stop."
As OK! reported, the "Papi" crooner, 55, filed to end her two-year marriage to Affleck, 52, last month after separating in April.
“J.Lo has been through a lot in her life, but this year has really tested how much pain she can withstand," another insider told a separate news outlet, adding that the mom-of-two is "devastated" over the split.
"She wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless," the insider explained. "When she realized that, she filed. Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears. It’s the worst year of her life."
Though the actor and his estranged wife — who first got engaged in the early 2000s but split — met up for lunch on Saturday, September 14, in Beverly Hills with their respective children — Affleck has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez shares twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony — an additional source claimed they're "still moving forward with the divorce."
"They all came together for a fun lunch so the kids could hang out," the insider shared. "The kids always got along and have fun together. It makes [Lopez] happy seeing the kids happy together. Happy kids are her priority."
Since the JLo Beauty founder and Affleck didn't sign a prenup, they're still working out the division of their assets.
This will be Lopez's fourth divorce, as aside from the movie star and Anthony, she was previously married to Ojani Noa and Cris Judd.
In Touch reported on Remini coaching Lopez thorough her split.