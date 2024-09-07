Jennifer Lopez 'Devastated' After Filing for Divorce From Ben Affleck: 'It's the Worst Year of Her Life'
After news broke about Jennifer Lopez filing for divorce from Ben Affleck, it looks like she's still picking up the pieces.
“J.Lo has been through a lot in her life, but this year has really tested how much pain she can withstand,” a source told a news outlet.
The breakup has "devastated her. She wanted to try to work on their marriage, but Ben checked out, and it was hopeless. When she realized that, she filed," the insider continued. “Though she’s putting on a brave face in public, behind closed doors she’s been in tears. It’s the worst year of her life.”
As OK! previously reported, the singer, 55, finally filed for divorce from the actor, 52, in August, citing that April 26 was the official date of separation.
The musician and the Gone Girl star were engaged from 2002 to 2004 and reconnected again in 2021.
Affleck later got down on one knee to Lopez in April 2022, and they got married in Las Vegas that summer.
However, things took a turn for the worse when they weren't photographed together for quite some time earlier this year.
“She truly believed this was the greatest love story she’d ever known and she was finally getting her chance at the fairy tale,” another source dished. “She just really didn’t stop to consider who the actual man was [in] the fairy tale.”
“Ben has a darkness to him that no other person can fix. [His ex-wife] Jennifer Garner couldn’t fix it, all the success in the world couldn’t fix it,” the insider spilled.
- Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Shimmering Silver Gown at Toronto Film Festival in First Red-Carpet Appearance Since Filing for Divorce From Ben Affleck
- George Lopez Blasts Jennifer Lopez for 'Taking Pictures of Her A--' Before Ben Affleck Divorce Is Finalized: 'Next!'
- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Both 'Never Liked' Their $68 Million Marital Mansion: 'It Was a Major Compromise'
Now, the split "has the potential to get ugly," another source said, adding that since they didn't have a prenuptial agreement in place, it could only cause further chaos.
Ultimately, Lopez tried her best, but their romance wasn't meant to be.
"She tried so hard to make things work and it didn't matter to Ben," a third insider said.
“[Lopez] gave this everything she had, her whole heart. She would have done anything to make this work. She opened herself up to criticism, ridicule and countless naysayers who told her this was a bad idea, that it was doomed, that there was a reason it didn’t work the first time,” the source explained. “But she didn’t want to believe it — she truly believed love would conquer all.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In Touch spoke to the first source.