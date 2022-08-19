Jennifer Garner Skipping Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez's Wedding Despite Nabbing Invite

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's wedding will be nothing short of a star-studded affair, there's one A-lister who won't be in attendance: Jennifer Garner.

Though the 13 Going on 30 actress was invited to the three-day celebration set to kick off Friday, August 19, Garner already signed on to a previous engagement that will take her away from watching her ex-husband say "I Do" to the Global icon.