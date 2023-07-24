WWE Star Leah Van Dale 'Feels Closer Than Ever' to Husband Corey Graves After Babymoon to Bahamas: Photos
Leah Van Dale couldn't be more excited for motherhood — although she admits to OK! that she's going to "miss being pregnant."
Earlier this month, the WWE star — who is known in the ring as Carmella — enjoyed a lavish babymoon in the Bahamas with her husband, WWE commentator Corey Graves, whose real name is Matt Polinsky.
"We needed a location that was close and a quick flight. My husband’s schedule has been hectic with work so we needed somewhere we could fit in a quick few days!" Van Dale explains to OK! after announcing her pregnancy at the beginning of May.
Relaxing under the tropical sun was a complete dream for the mom-to-be, who even experienced a few new pregnancy cravings — including "all of the fresh fruit and virgin piña coladas," says the former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion.
"It was nice to soak up some quality time with my husband," Van Dale expresses of Graves — whom she tied the knot with in April of last year. "We had one of the best dinners we’ve ever had at a restaurant called Sapodilla. The food was amazing, there was a local playing the piano and singing. We can’t wait to go back!"
Van Dale's pregnancy journey has been extra special for the WWE superstar after experiencing an ectopic pregnancy and another miscarriage in September and October 2022, respectively.
"I’ve honestly enjoyed being pregnant so much. It’s hard to believe I’m more than halfway done," the 35-year-old admits ahead of her baby boy's due date in November. "I’m definitely going to miss being pregnant. It makes me want to soak up every single minute of the rest of my pregnancy."
After the pair's intimate babymoon, Van Dale says she "feels closer to my husband than ever."
"I’m beyond excited to raise this little boy with the man I love," she gushes. "I’m looking forward to getting the nursery together and just soaking up these last few months with my husband and stepkids before we become a family of six."
Prior to tying the knot with Van Dale, Graves was married to Amy Polinsky from 2009-2020. The former flames share Lola, Lenny and Cash.