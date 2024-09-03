LeAnn Rimes, 42, Shows Off Killer Body During Loved-Up Birthday Vacation With Husband Eddie Cibrian: See the Bikini Photos
Being in love looks good on LeAnn Rimes!
On Monday, September 2, the 42-year-old took to Instagram with a video compilation highlighting a recent trip she took to Ibiza with her husband, Eddie Cibrian, 51, in celebration of the "I Need You" singer's birthday.
"Making magical memories!" Rimes' caption began, as the video played various clips of the couple going for a swim, walking through town, enjoying some delicious meals and soaking up all the breathtaking views. "Took a moment to hop off the crazy and beautiful ride my life has been on this year and just breathe and celebrate my birthday with my love, @eddiecibrian at @sixsenses.ibiza ✨."
"Not only do they have the best views, the most incredibly kind team on hand to look after you, BUT let me tell you, the food… Rimes would rate it one of the highest scores ever. I can’t thank you all enough for making this a birthday to remember!! ibiza, you were lovely!" her caption concluded.
On her birthday, Wednesday, August 28, Rimes also shared a post to Instagram, calling Cibrian "forever" her "greatest gift" alongside a sweet selfie of the duo. That same day, the Sunset Beach actor joked, "had to take the yacht out for the birthday girl @leannrimes 🚤☀️🎉❤️" while sharing a video of the pair out on the water.
In the comments section of Rimes' recent post about her time spent in Ibiza, fans couldn't help but flood her comments section with positive thoughts.
"LeAnn every time I see your posts you look so happy!" one fan declared, while another admitted, "lookin great LeAnn! That's the name of [the] game, taking care of yourself!"
"Happiest of birthdays! Your beauty and elegance is an unwavering reflection of your kind and benevolent soul. Enjoy celebrating you! 🙌," a third supporter expressed, while a fourth wrote: "Happy Birthday you beautiful soul. Your smiles say everything🎉🎂."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The "How Do I live" hitmaker and her husband tied the knot in 2011.
Rimes and Cibrian — who briefly met in the '90s before coming together again on the set of their 2009 movie Northern Lights — said "I do" roughly two years after their affair was exposed to the public in 2009.
At the time, Cibrian was married to Brandi Glanville, though he divorced The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in 2010.
The exes share two sons, Mason, 21, and Jake, 17, and announced their separation in July 2009 after news of Cibrian and Rimes' extramarital relationship was revealed to the public.