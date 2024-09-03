LeAnn Rimes, 42, Shows Off Killer Body During Loved-Up Birthday Vacation With Husband Eddie Cibrian: See the Bikini Photos

"Making magical memories!" Rimes' caption began, as the video played various clips of the couple going for a swim, walking through town, enjoying some delicious meals and soaking up all the breathtaking views. "Took a moment to hop off the crazy and beautiful ride my life has been on this year and just breathe and celebrate my birthday with my love, @eddiecibrian at @sixsenses.ibiza ✨."

"Not only do they have the best views, the most incredibly kind team on hand to look after you, BUT let me tell you, the food… Rimes would rate it one of the highest scores ever. I can’t thank you all enough for making this a birthday to remember!! ibiza, you were lovely!" her caption concluded.