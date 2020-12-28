Friends or foes? Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes have had a rocky relationship ever since Rimes had an affair with the reality star’s ex Eddie Cibrian. However, it seems like the two have made up and called a truce.

“Hanging with the best masked singer of all time leannrimes,” Glanville captioned a selfie on Instagram, which showed the pair holding up one finger while wearing matching face masks on December 25.

Fans were quick to praise the mom of two for setting aside her differences with Rimes for the holidays. “I love that you guys are friendly now!! It takes a strong person to let bygones be bygones — life’s too short!❤️😬,” one user commented, while another wrote, “This is some serious growth right here. I love it.”

In 2009, it was reported that Cibrian and Rimes were hooking up after meeting on the set of their Lifetime movie, Northern Lights. The “Blue” songstress was married to former backup dancer Dean Sheremet at the time, while Cibrian was married to Glanville.

Glanville made headlines recently when she seemingly shaded Rimes for appearing as The Sun on season 4 of The Masked Singer. “I think the sun is 100 percent Leann Rimes,” the Bravo star tweeted. “Although my kids say no way because she told them she would never do this show because its sooo beneath her.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum tried to set the record straight and said she wasn’t insulting Rimes but was cheering her on. “First of all I did not shade or diss lean rims [sic],” she wrote on Twitter. “I rooted for her to win.” The blonde beauty explained that Rimes “clearly told my kids that she’d never do the show to keep things a secret because they have big mouths.”

Rimes never publicly acknowledged Glanville’s tweets, although it seems that the “Can’t Fight The Moonlight” singer is unbothered by her comments since the two looked happy in their newest photo together.

Glanville shares two sons — Mason, 16, and Jake, 12 — with her ex-husband, Cibrian.