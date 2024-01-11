Brandi Glanville Reveals She and Ex-Husband Eddie Cibrian's Wife LeAnn Rimes 'Shockingly' Have a 'Really Good' Relationship
Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes have put the past behind them!
In an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” the reality star revealed she's grown close with the singer despite the songwriter having an affair with Eddie Cibrian while Glanville was still married to him.
Glanville and Cibrian split in 2010 after she found out about the pair’s relationship. However, over the years, Glanville shared how the trio have become a happy “modern family” who even spend the holidays together.
“We do have a really good relationship and I cherish that, because a lot of people are shocked,” Glanville, 51, said of her friendship with Rimes, 41.
“Some of my friends still hold on to what happened in the past and hate her but I’m like, ‘Guys we’ve grown and we’ve changed. We’re different people now,’” she added of the former beef between the stars.
“It’s good to have people that I can trust. They know some of my secrets... and I trust that they’re not going to say anything,” noted the mother-of-two, who shares sons Jake, 16, and Mason, 20, with Cibrian.
Glanville mentioned how Rimes gave her a thoughtful present when she was hospitalized for stress-induced angioedema in 2023.
“We did gifts [at Christmas],” she continued. “It’s funny because LeAnn and I always bonded over skincare. We’d get these little machines. I gave her a little radio frequency machine last year for Christmas, and this year she gave me a cute little machine that she likes.”
“I’m like, ‘How do you find these machines?’ One of them was $700 but it was really good. Definitely liked it,” Glanville explained. “It’s funny because on my presents she always writes, love Lea, not Lea and Eddie. She clearly bought it for me, it’s from her. It’s a facial instrument. I doubt Eddie went with her and picked it out with her.”
In the new episode, Glanville also opened up about her hospitalization and revealed she is working with a plastic surgeon to conquer her condition after it affected her face.
“Now that the swelling is going down... I’m trying to figure out, with a doctor, trying to figure out how for my skin to be tight again,” she explained.
The celeb previously spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how the medical condition changed her life.
“I’ve had some health issues that have affected my ability to talk, my ability to taste food. My face basically would swell up — like, I would … go into anaphylactic shock constantly, and I saw seven doctors, and their answer to it was it was stress-induced angioedema,” she stated at the time.
“I cried on my birthday. It was on November 16. I cried the whole night, and I thought that was my new normal. I was just never gonna look the same or feel the same. I was just gonna be this giant pumpkin head and, like, my mouth, even now, I get tired of talking,” she added. “So I didn't do my podcast for several months because I would just have to stop and take breaks. It's insane. I took my health for granted.”
Daily Mail reported on the podcast episode.