'It's Just Soul-Sucking': LeAnn Rimes Relates to Britney Spears' Parents Controlling Her Career

"I saw the Britney Spears documentary and was thinking, like, all these people that make money out of her and she has nothing to do with it," Rimes, 41, expressed to a news publication of Spears, also 41, noting: "It’s just soul-sucking. That poor girl. That poor woman, really."

Rimes first tasted fame at the young age of 13 in 1996 upon release of her hit song "Blue."