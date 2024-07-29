Us Weekly also caught up with Locken on July 20 while she was attending Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon. Unsurprisingly, the topic of RHOD returning came up as well.

“I think the fans of Dallas Housewives miss it because Dallas offered something that the other shows don’t have,” Locken revealed. “We’re different. We’re not Beverly Hills, we’re not New York, we’re not New Jersey. We live differently. We connect differently.”

While Locken sadly noted it will probably be a “few more years” before RHOD would potentially return, she made it clear she will not be begging anyone for a revival to happen. “I’m not good at getting on my knees,” Locken joked. “I threw away knee pads when I hit 35!”