LeeAnne Locken Weighs in on If 'RHOD' Reboot Rumors Are True: 'Timing Is Everything'
Ever since The Real Housewives of Miami was rebooted in December 2021 after being off the air for eight years, Bravo fans have been clamoring to know if and when The Real Housewives of Dallas may return.
Former cast member LeeAnne Locken spoke exclusively to OK! to share where things stand regarding a potential return of the franchise.
“I would love to have RHOD back on air,” Locken exclusively told OK!, adding that she craves “the drama, the parties, and even the friendships.” There are things Locken doesn’t miss about the show, though, specifically “‘some’ of the casts’ toxicity, especially on social media.” “I do love our audience!” Locken added, showing her appreciation for the fans who have stuck by the show three years after it officially went off the air.
Locken does feel there is a place for the show today, noting, “There are plenty of original cast members that are very relevant and viable for a reboot. It would also be fun to see some new faces.”
“Rumors are the show is always considered,” Locken noted. “I just think they are waiting for the right time. After all, timing is everything.”
Us Weekly also caught up with Locken on July 20 while she was attending Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon. Unsurprisingly, the topic of RHOD returning came up as well.
“I think the fans of Dallas Housewives miss it because Dallas offered something that the other shows don’t have,” Locken revealed. “We’re different. We’re not Beverly Hills, we’re not New York, we’re not New Jersey. We live differently. We connect differently.”
While Locken sadly noted it will probably be a “few more years” before RHOD would potentially return, she made it clear she will not be begging anyone for a revival to happen. “I’m not good at getting on my knees,” Locken joked. “I threw away knee pads when I hit 35!”
In her true tongue-in-cheek fashion, Locken did add she’s sure her former cast member and ex-friend D’Andra Simmons has begged Andy Cohen for the show to come back.
“Oh, I’m sure D’Andra has given plenty of pleas to Andy and Bravo,” Locken claimed. “She’s had Mama D right there with her.”
Aside from Simmons, Locken addressed where things stand with her and her former castmates. Currently, Locken confirmed she is still friends with Kary Brittingham, Tiffany Moon, Tiffany Hendra, and Kameron Westcott. Unfortunately, Brandi Redmond is “so busy with her kids,” resulting in them not being as close.
Locken also specifically addressed her former costar Stephanie Hollman, sharing she has no “reply or response” when asked about if they hang out.
“I like authentic friends,” Locken stated. “She’s not in my thought process.”