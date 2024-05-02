'RHOD' Star Dr. Tiffany Moon Dishes on Empowering Women and the Importance of Her Upcoming LeadHer Summit
Dr. Tiffany Moon is helping women everywhere realize their full potential.
The Real Housewives of Dallas alum became a fan-favorite while starring on the Bravo series, as she showed she can balance it all — from being a renowned physician to a mom, wife and reality star.
Moon chats exclusively with OK! about her time on the Texas franchise, the importance of supporting other working women, BabyPeek genetic testing and the 2024 LeadHer Summit.
After RHOD went off the air in 2021, the medical expert reveals the experience is still unbelievable. "I went on the wrong show at the wrong time. I don't mean to bite the hand that fed me because I'm very grateful to have been given the opportunity to be on television. When I was graduating from medical school, if you had told me I would be on Bravo, I would have been like, 'What?'" she notes.
Now, Moon is helping to spread the word about BabyPeek, the first and only genetic test that allows parents to discover traits of their unborn baby. "This is a new test that we use to give women for traits that are not determinants of their baby's health, per se. Their recessive traits like eye color, hair color, whether the baby will have an affinity for salty or sweet taste, those kinds of fun traits that I always say it's nice to know," the doctor explains.
"It's certainly not serious like testing for genetic testing for genetic abnormalities," Moon adds. "That's a completely different side of things."
The anesthesiologist is also the founder of the LeadHer Summit, which will take place this upcoming November in Texas. The gathering seeks to help women achieve their goals and dreams.
"I wanted to a create a conference to amplify the voices of women and empower them to lead in various aspects of their lives, whether it's in their careers, communities, or personal lives," Moon reveals.
"The workshops, panels, and keynote speeches offered at LeadHer Summit will provide valuable insights and practical skills that equip women with the confidence and knowledge to overcome challenges, seize opportunities, and excel in their chosen fields. They will walk away with ACTIONABLE things to do to amplify their lives," she adds.
"I hope to inspire women to truly follow their passions in life," Moon says of her goal. "So many times, we have limiting thoughts that prevent us from truly putting ourselves out there or taking the leap of faith to do what we want because we are afraid of failing, what other people might say/think, or a multitude of other reasons. I want the attendees of LeadHer Summit to see all these women who have been afraid but persevered despite their fears."