'RHOD' Star Dr. Tiffany Moon Dishes on Empowering Women and the Importance of Her Upcoming LeadHer Summit

Moon chats exclusively with OK! about her time on the Texas franchise, the importance of supporting other working women, BabyPeek genetic testing and the 2024 LeadHer Summit.

After RHOD went off the air in 2021, the medical expert reveals the experience is still unbelievable. "I went on the wrong show at the wrong time. I don't mean to bite the hand that fed me because I'm very grateful to have been given the opportunity to be on television. When I was graduating from medical school, if you had told me I would be on Bravo, I would have been like, 'What?'" she notes.