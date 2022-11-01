Leni Klum Enjoys Saturday Stroll With Beau Aris Rachevsky In NYC

The Intimissi maven looked chic and cozy amid the fall temps, pairing an oversized, black hooded sweatshirt with a pair of baggy cargo jeans, her brunette tresses swept back into a quick bun. The star completed the look with oversized sunglasses, a black Chanel shoulder bag and a pair of black sneakers.

Her beau also opted for a chill look, sporting a gray hoodie with green cargo pants and white sneakers. The Harvard grad accessorized with a pair of sleek sunglasses and a chain hanging from his pants.

Though Leni may have looked relaxed during her late-October outing, it seems her TV maven mother had a different idea just days ahead of her signature holiday, Halloween. Over the weekend, the Victoria’s Secret alum took to social media, offering fans a steamy sneak peek of this year’s look.