Daddy-Daughter Bonding: Channing Tatum Shares Rare Photos of Fierce Everly, 10, Eating Tacos and Practicing Archery
Channing and Everly Tatum had the best daddy-daughter weekend!
The Magic Mike star took to Instagram on Sunday, September 17, to give fans insight into his adventures with his 10-year-old, which was complete with archery, tacos and lots of artsy snapshots!
"God i love Polaroid. @polaroid magic in a moment. Never the same," Channing captioned the slew of pictures of him and Everly's fun-filled quality time, which included working on their bow and arrow aim, chowing down on tacos and making silly faces for the camera.
Social media collectively swooned over the duo, with one user commenting, "Beautiful pictures. Good memories. Father and daughter, just the best 🥰," while another noted how grown up his kiddo was, adding, "She's getting so big! They do grow fast. Adorable💖."
The hunky actor never fails to fully display his love and devotion for Everly — whom he shares with ex-wife Jenna Dewan — while documenting the ups and downs of being a dad. As OK! previously reported, Channing has been open about the struggles of being a single parent following his 2019 split from the former backup dancer.
"I didn't plan to be a single dad, that was not in the cards. And I was pretty nervous. I was like, 'She's a girl.' I was like looking up YouTube on how to braid her hair. I didn't want to be the dad who was bringing her to school looking like she had just slept on the street," he explained in a recent interview.
The 21 Jump Street alum was also transparent about how becoming a father made him and Jenna realize they were not made to spend the rest of their lives with each other.
"We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart. I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different," Channing said of calling it quits with his Step Up costar. "But when you're actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."