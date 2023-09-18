Daddy-Daughter Bonding: Channing Tatum Shares Rare Photos of Fierce Everly, 10, Eating Tacos and Practicing Archery

The 21 Jump Street alum was also transparent about how becoming a father made him and Jenna realize they were not made to spend the rest of their lives with each other.

"We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart. I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different," Channing said of calling it quits with his Step Up costar. "But when you're actually parents, you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world."