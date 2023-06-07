Getting Serious? Leonardo DiCaprio Appears to Dine With Gigi Hadid and His Parents in London — See Photos
Are Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid taking things to the next level?
The Titanic actor and the supermodel were spotted dining out in London on Tuesday, June 6, with his father, George DiCaprio, and his stepmother, Peggy Farrar, as rumors about their May-December romance continue to swirl.
DiCaprio, 48, was seen rocking an all-black ensemble while he escorted the matriarch out of a black car as they arrived at the Chiltern Firehouse alongside the patriarch. Hadid — who was also decked out in a dark monochrome look and matching sunglasses — was spotted arriving a few minutes later with a friend.
Although it is not clear whether or not the entire group came together for an official meet the parents moment once inside the luxury hotel, the timing of the outing for both parties made it appear that way.
According to insiders close to the situation, both the Hollywood hunk and the mother-of-one, 28, also attended a dinner party at China Tang later that night for British Vogue editor Edward Enninful.
As OK! reported, DiCaprio and Hadid have been spotted at the same locations multiple times over the past few months after first being linked in September 2022. "They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them and they're both happy," an insider close to the famous duo spilled at the time.
However, the Vogue cover girl was eager to "keep things low-key with their relationship" out of respect for the father of her child, ex Zayn Malik — with whom she shares 2-year-old Khai — after their shocking October 2022 split.
"Gigi and Leo have been seeing each other and are very into each other," the source explained last year, adding, "they are trying to keep things private and not show too much PDA while out together."
