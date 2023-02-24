Back On? Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Get 'Close' During Intimate Italian Dinner 1 Month After Break-Up

Are they or aren't they? Earlier this month, an insider claimed Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's months-long fling recently came to an end, however, on Thursday, February 23, the duo was caught hanging out in Italy!

According to an eyewitness, the stars were both in attendance at Milan's Casa Cipriani for Vogue editor Edward Enninful's birthday, and though notables like Kendall Jenner were also there, a second onlooker claimed the rumored ex-lovebirds snuck away for some alone time.