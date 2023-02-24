Back On? Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Get 'Close' During Intimate Italian Dinner 1 Month After Break-Up
Are they or aren't they? Earlier this month, an insider claimed Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's months-long fling recently came to an end, however, on Thursday, February 23, the duo was caught hanging out in Italy!
According to an eyewitness, the stars were both in attendance at Milan's Casa Cipriani for Vogue editor Edward Enninful's birthday, and though notables like Kendall Jenner were also there, a second onlooker claimed the rumored ex-lovebirds snuck away for some alone time.
Before sitting down for the meal, the blonde beauty, 27, and the Oscar winner, 48, were spotted getting "close" and "smiling" at the eatery's bar. According to the spy, once photogs recognized them, the two got up and joined the crowd while looking "stressed."
As OK! reported, the celebs were first linked in September, with an insider telling one outlet, "They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them and they're both happy."
The pair was going strong into November, though a source revealed Hadid wanted to "keep things low-key with their relationship" out of respect for the father of her child, ex Zayn Malik.
The insider added they were "trying to not show too much PDA while out together."
Amid the private romance, it was assumed they went their separate ways at some point, as the Titanic lead celebrated New Year's Eve with model Victoria Lamas. Lamas' father, actor Lorenzo Lamas, confirmed the two were an item, noting his daughter was "very smitten" with the Hollywood hunk.
"I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts," he told a reporter in December. "I’m excited for her. I know that it’s been a while since she’s had a serious relationship."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
It's unclear what brought DiCaprio and Hadid back together, as another source said "things just organically tapered off between them" because they were at "different points in their life."
Page Six spilled the tea on Hadid and DiCaprio's reunion.