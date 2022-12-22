Did Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Split? Actor Spotted With Actress Victoria Lamas In California

Another reason why Hadid is flaunting her new romance is out of respect for her baby daddy.

"They are trying to keep things private and not show too much PDA while out together," another insider dished. "Gigi is trying to be mindful of Zayn's feelings and doesn't want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship. They both only want what is best for each other. They are doing their best to have a cordial relationship, be the best parents they can be, and co-parent Khai in a healthy way."