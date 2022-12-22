Did Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Split? Actor Spotted With Actress Victoria Lamas In California
New relationship status? Leonardo DiCaprio, who is dating Gigi Hadid, was spotted with actress Victoria Lamas in Hollywood, Calif., on Tuesday, December 20.
According to an insider, the duo were seen leaving The Birds Streets Club on Sunset Boulevard before they got into the same car together.
The duo just came from a "big group dinner," the insider revealed. "They were also joined by a number of other people in the car."
Apparently, the Titanic alum, 48, and Lamas, 23, are just friends, as the former is still very much focused on his romance with Hadid, 27.
The supermodel is with her family while DiCaprio is staying in Los Angeles for the holidays.
As OK! previously reported, the Oscar winner and the fashion guru, who shares daughter Khai with ex Zayn Malik, first started seeing one another during New York Fashion Week when they connected at a party.
Though the two have known each casually known each other for years, "she is the type of woman he is usually attracted to," a source said.
In November, the blonde beauty and the handsome hunk were spotted leaving the same restaurant in New York, despite trying to keep their relationship on the downlow.
"Gigi and Leo are the real deal," an insider revealed. "They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them and they're both happy. They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi."
Another reason why Hadid is flaunting her new romance is out of respect for her baby daddy.
"They are trying to keep things private and not show too much PDA while out together," another insider dished. "Gigi is trying to be mindful of Zayn's feelings and doesn't want to be disrespectful to him with her new relationship. They both only want what is best for each other. They are doing their best to have a cordial relationship, be the best parents they can be, and co-parent Khai in a healthy way."