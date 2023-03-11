Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Reignite Dating Rumors After Spending 'Nearly The Entire Night' Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted spending time together in L.A., months after the pair’s rumored romance was reported to have “fizzled” out.
On Friday, March 10, the two A-listers attended Darren Dzienciol and Richie Akiva's pre-Oscars party.
"Leo and Gigi were tucked away in a tented area trying to stay low key. There was no PDA, but they were together nearly the entire night and barely moved from their spot," a source revealed.
The couple left fans wondering, will they or wont they, over the past few months since they were originally linked in September 2022 during New York Fashion Week.
Last month, an insider spilled, "She hasn't seen him for a while. She just decided that she was done with him. They are at very different places in life. She prioritizes being a mom.”
“It was never that serious anyway. It kind of just fizzled,” they added.
This isn't the first time they've sparked rumors the duo may be giving it another go. As OK! previously reported in late February, the model and the actor were seen spending time together in Italy.
An eyewitness revealed the alleged couple was spotted hanging out at Milan's Casa Cipriani for Vogue editor Edward Enninful's birthday party. Additionally, a guest claimed that DiCaprio and Hadid took off to spend some time alone.
Back in November, the 27-year-old and 48-year-old were seen leaving the same NYC restaurant.
"Gigi keeps spending time with Leo in NYC. He is very understanding about her being a mom and works around her schedule to see her — it's very sweet," a source spilled. "Gigi is smitten."
Although, there is speculation that Hadid and DiCaprio are together, the Oscar winner has been seen with a slew of other women in the last couple months.
On February 22, the producer was spotted leaving Chiltern Firehouse with 21-year-old model Josie Redmond at 4 a.m.
In late January, the Departed star was linked to 19-year-old Eden Polani. The two were pictured getting close at Ebony Riley's EP release party. This news came shortly after he was seen with Victoria Lamas on a yacht in St. Barts.
Lamas later revealed in an interview that she "likes" DiCaprio "very much," while her dad confirmed their friendship, adding, "I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me."
