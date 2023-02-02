Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Cozy With 19-Year-Old Eden Polani Amid Romance With Victoria Lamas
Ultimate ladies man Leonardo DiCaprio was out in full force this week!
On Tuesday, January 31, the Titanic star, 48, was spotted getting close to 19-year-old model Eden Polani at the Los Angeles release party for Ebony Riley's new EP — despite his current romance with Victoria Lamas.
DiCaprio, dressed in a black bomber jacket, dark pants and his signature baseball cap, was seen sitting next to the red-headed beauty, who rocked a grey pinstripe suit with a white blouse, as they smiled, chatted and enjoyed the event.
The outing comes after buzz about the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star reportedly dating Lorenzo Lamas' 23-year-old daughter, as they were spotted attending a yacht party in St. Barts together ahead of the new year. The rumored duo were also seen leaving The Birds Streets Club on Sunset Boulevard on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
The Falcon Crest actor added even more fuel to the fire when in a new interview, he admitted he "likes" DiCaprio "very much."
"I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me," the proud dad spilled in the December 2022 chat when asked about his offspring's possible romance.
"She’s very smitten. I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young," Lamas noted. "I’m excited for her. I know that it’s been a while since she’s had a serious relationship. She’s got a big heart and she tends to give it freely."
The Hollywood hunk seemed to move on fast from Vogue cover girl Gigi Hadid, whom he was also rumored to be dating last year. "Gigi and Leo are the real deal," an insider close to the famous pair said at the time.
"They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other," the source dished to the publication before they fizzled out. "Things are going well between them and they're both happy."
Daily Mail obtained the photos of DiCaprio and Polani.