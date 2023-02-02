OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Leonardo DiCaprio
OK LogoNEWS

Leonardo DiCaprio Gets Cozy With 19-Year-Old Eden Polani Amid Romance With Victoria Lamas

leo eden pp
Source: mega;@edenpolanii/instagram
By:

Feb. 2 2023, Published 3:00 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Ultimate ladies man Leonardo DiCaprio was out in full force this week!

On Tuesday, January 31, the Titanic star, 48, was spotted getting close to 19-year-old model Eden Polani at the Los Angeles release party for Ebony Riley's new EP — despite his current romance with Victoria Lamas.

Article continues below advertisement
eden ig
Source: @edenpolanii/instagram

DiCaprio, dressed in a black bomber jacket, dark pants and his signature baseball cap, was seen sitting next to the red-headed beauty, who rocked a grey pinstripe suit with a white blouse, as they smiled, chatted and enjoyed the event.

The outing comes after buzz about the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star reportedly dating Lorenzo Lamas' 23-year-old daughter, as they were spotted attending a yacht party in St. Barts together ahead of the new year. The rumored duo were also seen leaving The Birds Streets Club on Sunset Boulevard on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.

Article continues below advertisement
leodicaprio
Source: mega

The Falcon Crest actor added even more fuel to the fire when in a new interview, he admitted he "likes" DiCaprio "very much."

"I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me," the proud dad spilled in the December 2022 chat when asked about his offspring's possible romance.

"She’s very smitten. I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young," Lamas noted. "I’m excited for her. I know that it’s been a while since she’s had a serious relationship. She’s got a big heart and she tends to give it freely."

MORE ON:
Leonardo DiCaprio
Article continues below advertisement
eden ig
Source: @edenpolanii/instagram

The Hollywood hunk seemed to move on fast from Vogue cover girl Gigi Hadid, whom he was also rumored to be dating last year. "Gigi and Leo are the real deal," an insider close to the famous pair said at the time.

"They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other," the source dished to the publication before they fizzled out. "Things are going well between them and they're both happy."

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Daily Mail obtained the photos of DiCaprio and Polani.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.