Flirtatious Fun! Rumored Couple Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Party Together At Halloween Extravaganza
Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio closed out spooky season together as romance rumors continue to swirl.
The 47-year-old arrived on a party bus to Circoloco’s massive Halloween bacchanal at the Brooklyn Navy Yard with his rumored flame, as well as her sister, Bella Hadid, model Irina Shayk and art dealer Helly Nahmad.
"Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking," a source revealed to a news publication of DiCaprio's "half monster, half zombie" face covering. They added that, "the group got bottle service."
Model Stella Maxwell, New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton and House of the Dragon actor Matt Smith were among other celebrities in attendance at the event — which was hosted by Teksupport founder Rob Toma.
The Hollywood hotties' appearance together comes after a source confirmed, "Gigi and Leo are the real deal," in late September.
"They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other," the insider continued of the dynamic duo's speculated relationship. "Things are going well between them and they're both happy."
Meanwhile, this wasn't first time Hadid and DiCaprio have been spotted together during a NYC evening out.
At an exclusive party at Casa Cipriani on Monday, September 12, the 27-year-old and the Titanic star couldn't keep their hands to themselves as they apparently packed on the PDA without caring who was watching.
Despite having stepped out side-by-side on numerous occasions, the perfect pair has yet to confirm official details on their rumored romantic relationship.
Back in September, a source close to The Wolf of Wall Street actor dished that the Hollywood star and Hadid have been “mostly hanging out with groups,” but have been out “solo a handful of times,” while noting, “[DiCaprio] is not someone who is in-and-out of relationships. He doesn’t jump around hooking up. They are taking it slow.”
The stunning celebrities struck headlines for reportedly getting together following the award-winning actor's split over the summer with long-term girlfriend Camila Morrone, 25.