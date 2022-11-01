Flirtatious Fun! Rumored Couple Gigi Hadid & Leonardo DiCaprio Party Together At Halloween Extravaganza

"Leo wore a [scary] mask most of the night unless he was drinking," a source revealed to a news publication of DiCaprio's "half monster, half zombie" face covering. They added that, "the group got bottle service."

Model Stella Maxwell, New York Yankees star Giancarlo Stanton and House of the Dragon actor Matt Smith were among other celebrities in attendance at the event — which was hosted by Teksupport founder Rob Toma.

LEONARDO DICAPRIO & GIGI HADID ARE 'VERY INTO EACH OTHER,' HAVE BEEN 'HANGING OUT A LOT': SOURCE

The Hollywood hotties' appearance together comes after a source confirmed, "Gigi and Leo are the real deal," in late September.