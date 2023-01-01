Leonardo DiCaprio Rings In The New Year With Rumored Flame Victoria Lamas

"I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me," he added. "She’s very smitten. I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young."

"I’m excited for her. I know that it’s been a while since she’s had a serious relationship," he continued. "She’s got a big heart and she tends to give it freely."

As OK! previously reported, prior to sparking rumors with Lamas, the Titanic actor was linked with supermodel Gigi Hadid. However, that relationship appears to have since fizzled out.