Leonardo DiCaprio Trolled for Kissing Another Younger Model After Romance With Gigi Hadid Fizzles
At this point, Leonardo DiCaprio must enjoy being the butt of the joke, as he seemingly sparked up a new romance with yet another 25-year-old model.
The Titanic actor — who's infamously known for dumping his girlfriends after they surpass the age of 25 — was spotted locking lips with Vittoria Ceretti at an Ibiza nightclub during a recent trip to Spain.
DiCaprio and Ceretti partied till 4:30 a.m., as photos obtained by a news publication showed the Hollywood hotties staring into each others eyes before smooching during the intimate evening.
The passionate PDA moment comes roughly two weeks after the rumored pair was seen on what appeared to be an ice cream date in Santa Barbra, Calif., on Tuesday, August 22, as OK! previously reported.
After learning Ceretti's age, social media users couldn't help but mock the 48-year-old for dating another woman within his much-younger age criteria — especially after his relationship with longtime lover Camila Morrone ended months before she coincidentally reached the age of 26.
Online trolls predicted Ceretti and DiCaprio's potential romance would come to an end before her 26th birthday strikes next June.
"Relationship won't last too long because she's already 25," one social media user snubbed, as another asked: "Really?? I'm gonna have to see it with my own eyes to see the phenomenon with Leonardo DiCaprio? A 25 year old magnet?"
"25 year old women we have got to boycott Leonardo DiCaprio!!! Do not cross the picket line!!!!" a third quipped, while a fourth joked, "she's got nine months left!" with a fifth agreeing, stating, "one more year and he won't look at her again!"
Fans of DiCaprio thought he finally broke his notorious track record when he sparked up a "no strings attached" relationship with Gigi Hadid — though their fling has seemingly fizzled out.
Hadid's characteristics closely qualified that of DiCaprio's past partners, though internet users were shocked to learn she was 28 years old — an entire three years older than his typical type.
Daily Mail obtained photos of DiCaprio kissing Ceretti an an Ibiza nightclub.