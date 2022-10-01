Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Take Their Alleged Romance Overseas, Spotted At Same Hotel In Paris
Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted in the City of Love — just a few weeks after it was revealed that the two were seeing one another.
The model, 27, who was in Paris for Paris Fashion Week, arrived to her room at the Royal Monceau on Thursday, September 29, while the actor, 47, was spotted leaving the same hotel at 1 a.m.
The handsome hunk apparently hit the town, as he went to some clubs, but then he returned to his own room at the swanky hotel later on.
As OK! previously reported, the catwalk queen and the Hollywood star first sparked romance rumors when they were seen partying at a New York City Fashion Week event.
"They were sitting in the dining room area and were canoodling and having a fun night out with each other," an insider dished. "Gigi arrived at Casa Cipriani a while after Leo did. They like going there because they can be private and not worry about pictures being taken of them or people noticing them too much. They are having a good time together and Leo is very attracted to Gigi."
Though DiCaprio and Camila Morrone split in late August, the Oscar winner seemed interested in pursuing the mom-of-one.
"They are getting to know each other," shared an insider, adding that the two technically aren't "dating."
However, "Leo is definitely pursuing Gigi," another insider said.
"They've been seen hanging out with groups of people," shared a third insider. "It's only been a few weeks since the split. Since then, he's been hanging out with friends and family."
It's only been a short while, but "Gigi and Leo are the real deal," another source divulged. "They've been hanging out a lot and are very into each other. Things are going well between them and they're both happy."