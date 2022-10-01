Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Take Their Alleged Romance Overseas, Spotted At Same Hotel In Paris

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were spotted in the City of Love — just a few weeks after it was revealed that the two were seeing one another.

The model, 27, who was in Paris for Paris Fashion Week, arrived to her room at the Royal Monceau on Thursday, September 29, while the actor, 47, was spotted leaving the same hotel at 1 a.m.

The handsome hunk apparently hit the town, as he went to some clubs, but then he returned to his own room at the swanky hotel later on.