Leonardo DiCaprio Wears Face Mask As He Exits Star-Studded Party: A-Lister Still 'Upset' Over Rumors He's Dating 19-Year-Old
Leonardo DiCaprio is trying to maintain a low profile after people bashed him over rumors he was dating a model nearly three decades his junior.
The actor was spotted leaving Bird Street Club in West Hollywood on Saturday, February 11, but he was clearly trying to blend in with the crowd, wearing a baseball cap and face mask as he made his way to the car.
The sighting comes after a source denied the buzz he was dating 19-year-old model Eden Polani, who he was seen sitting next to at a bash at the end of January 31.
DiCaprio, 48, who's notorious for romancing younger women, was allegedly livid over the gossip, especially since it sparked a ton of public outcry.
"He was venting. He was so upset he can’t go out at all without people [thinking] he is dating someone," an insider told a publication of his reaction to the ordeal. "This wasn’t a hookup, just a friend."
Prior to hanging out with Polani, the Oscar winner was romantically linked to Victoria Lamas, 23 — and her father, actor Lorenzo Lamas, appeared to have no issue with their age gap, giving the seal of approval during a recent interview.
"She’s very smitten. I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts," he shared. "And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young."
- Mischa Barton Claims Her Rep Told Her To Sleep With Leonardo DiCaprio When She Was 19 'For The Sake' Of Her Career
- Megyn Kelly Skewered On Social Media After Dissing Leonardo DiCaprio's 'Sad' Dating Habits & 'Bloated' Appearance
- Megyn Kelly Insists Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, Will Never Find 'Love & Build A Family' If He Continues Dating Women Under 25
"I’m excited for her. I know that it’s been a while since she’s had a serious relationship," he continued. "She’s got a big heart and she tends to give it freely."
The Titanic lead and model appear to be on the right track, as they were seen celebrating New Year's Eve together with friends at the end of 2022.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daily Mail posted photos of DiCaprio's February 11 outing, while InTouch reported on the star being upset over the dating rumors.