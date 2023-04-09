Funny, Petty & Just Plain Harsh! Megyn Kelly's Best Insults About Joe Biden, The Royals & More
Megyn Kelly clearly isn't afraid to share her bold — and sometimes wildly offensive — opinions with the world. The conservative media personality is well known for her not-so-subtle jabs, from calling out celebrities to slamming political leaders.
The 52-year-old talk show host has regularly taken aim at the current presidential administration, telling President Joe Biden, 80, he needs to "man up", questioning his cognitive abilities and mocking his wife, Jill Biden, 71, for using her earned title.
Amid former president Donald Trump's indictment on 34 felony charges related to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels, 44, to cover up their 2006 affair, Kelly slammed Democrats for "celebrating" the adult film star, claiming Daniels had spent "a lifetime contributing to the degradation of women."
But it's not only politicians and their past and current partners in the hot seat. Earlier this week, the journalist addressed the harassment allegations against CNN personality Don Lemon, 57, after he was accused of sending threatening text messages to a former colleague and tearing up photos that had been at her desk area.
"If that's true, that's crazy a** single white female behavior," Kelly shared on the Thursday, April 6, episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.
Kelly has also had quite a bit to say about the royal family — particularly concerning Prince Harry,38, and Meghan Markle, 41, who she branded "narcissistic jerks" last December following the release of the trailer for their Netflix documentary.
That wasn't the only insult she had ready for the high profile pair. When South Park took aim at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a recent episode of the hit animated series, Kelly insisted their reputations couldn't be recovered from the social blow.
"I feel this is a pronouncement that they have jumped the shark," she said in February. "They are not beloved and her [Markle's] hopes of running for president, reported hopes, are all but dashed ... When South Park turns on you, there's no recovering."
The former Fox News host also dragged A-lister Leonardo DiCaprio, 48, over his reputation for being romantically involved with exclusively very young women, going so far to say he would never find a "deep love" or have a family.
"He is now dating a teenager, literally a teenager," she declared. "He's just going to keep banging teenagers for the rest of his life."
