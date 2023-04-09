Funny, Petty & Just Plain Harsh! Megyn Kelly's Best Insults About Joe Biden, The Royals & More

Amid former president Donald Trump's indictment on 34 felony charges related to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels, 44, to cover up their 2006 affair, Kelly slammed Democrats for "celebrating" the adult film star, claiming Daniels had spent "a lifetime contributing to the degradation of women."

But it's not only politicians and their past and current partners in the hot seat. Earlier this week, the journalist addressed the harassment allegations against CNN personality Don Lemon, 57, after he was accused of sending threatening text messages to a former colleague and tearing up photos that had been at her desk area.

"If that's true, that's crazy a** single white female behavior," Kelly shared on the Thursday, April 6, episode of The Megyn Kelly Show.