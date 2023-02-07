Leonardo DiCaprio Roasted Over Romance With Eden Polani, 19: 'She Wasn't Even Born When 'Titanic' Was Released'
People are coming for Leonardo DiCaprio after he was spotted with younger model Eden Polani, 19, at Ebony Riley's release party for her new EP.
The Titanic alum, 48, typically dates younger ladies, but this time around, fans feel uncomfortable that she's not even in her 20s.
Some took to social media to talk about their large age gap.
One person wrote, "Kate Winslet was 22 when she was nominated for an Oscar for Titanic. Which is 3 years older than Leonardo DiCaprio’s current girlfriend," while another said, "Leonardo DiCaprio's new girlfriend wasn't even born when Titanic was released."
A third person said, "DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young she probably studied the Romeo and Juliet film he starred in when she was at school," while another stated, "Leonardo DiCaprio’s new girlfriend is so young that her high school education was interrupted by COVID-19, weirrrrrrrd."
A fifth person weighed in on the sticky situation, writing, "Someone please explain to me what a man nearing 50 has in common with *checks notes* a 19 year old?" while another said, "Somebody needs to stop leonardo dicaprio. It was funny 10 girlfriends ago."
It seems like DiCaprio is still playing the field. As OK! previously reported, the actor was previously seen with Lorenzo Lamas' 23-year-old daughter when they went to a yacht party in St. Barts together, in addition to leaving The Birds Streets Club in late December 2022.
"I think they met last month. I’m not sure of the circumstances, but that’s what she told me," Lamas said of the potential romance.
"She’s very smitten. I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday — just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she’s very young," Lamas added. "I’m excited for her. I know that it’s been a while since she’s had a serious relationship. She’s got a big heart and she tends to give it freely."
Meanwhile, it seems like DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid's romance is cooling off, despite being "very into each other," according to an insider.
"Things are going well between them and they're both happy," the source previously noted.