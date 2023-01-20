Leslie Jordan's Cause Of Death Revealed 3 Months After Tragic Car Crash: Details

There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol in Jordan's system at the time of his passing. The famed comedian had been sober for more than two decades prior to his death last year at the age of 67.

COMEDIAN LESLIE JORDAN DEAD AT 67 AFTER SUFFERING MEDICAL EMERGENCY MOMENTS BEFORE CAR ACCIDENT

Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene of the fatal Los Angeles car accident, however, it took three months for the LACCO and the Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner to investigate, confirm and release the cause of the incident.