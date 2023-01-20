Leslie Jordan's Cause Of Death Revealed 3 Months After Tragic Car Crash: Details
Leslie Jordan's cause of death has been confirmed as "sudden cardiac dysfunction."
The Los Angeles County Coroner's Office revealed the arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease was what caused the Will & Gracie star to die from natural causes and crash his BMW into the side of a building in Los Angeles on October 24, 2022.
There was no evidence of drugs or alcohol in Jordan's system at the time of his passing. The famed comedian had been sober for more than two decades prior to his death last year at the age of 67.
COMEDIAN LESLIE JORDAN DEAD AT 67 AFTER SUFFERING MEDICAL EMERGENCY MOMENTS BEFORE CAR ACCIDENT
Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene of the fatal Los Angeles car accident, however, it took three months for the LACCO and the Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner to investigate, confirm and release the cause of the incident.
As for what the Call Me Kat star's final moments looked like, Jordan was driving behind the wheel of his luxury vehicle when his heart began to fail and ultimately caused him to lose consciousness.
"The first few minutes [of sudden cardiac dysfunction] are very crucial as the blood flow to the brain gets cut down drastically and the person loses consciousness, which can ultimately result in death," according to Apollo Hospitals, as the condition causes "the heart to beat dangerously and extremely fast."
- Riley Keough Shares Sweet Tribute For Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Mother's Death
- Grave Of Lisa Marie Presley's Son Benjamin Keough Had To Be 'Slightly' Moved To Make Room For Elvis' Late Daughter: Source
- Lisa Marie Presley Laid To Rest Beside Late Son Benjamin Keough Ahead Of Public Memorial Service
While Jordan didn't have any publicly serious health concerns, the American Horror Story actor had opened up about his longtime battle with substance abuse.
LISA MARIE PRESLEY LAID TO REST BESIDE LATE SON BENJAMIN KEOUGH AHEAD OF PUBLIC MEMORIAL SERVICE
"I felt it was a lot easier to be gay when I was loaded," Jordan previously admitted, even revealing he had his very first drink at only 14 years old, as OK! previously reported.
While the award-winning actor had a successful career and was well-known in the industry, Jordan felt true bliss when he rose to social media fame during the COVID-19 pandemic and began posting hilariously relatable videos of him cooking, dancing and telling stories to his 5.9 million Instagram followers.
"People knew me from my characters, but I'm amazed that people discovered me as me. They loved me," Jordan revealed to People prior to his passing.
"And they came back," he concluded.
People spoke to the Los Angeles coroner to confirm Jordan's cause of death.