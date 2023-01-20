Riley Keough Shares Sweet Tribute For Lisa Marie Presley 1 Week After Her Mother's Death

"❤️," Keough simply wrote, as words seemingly can't express the pain she and her family are currently facing after Presley suffered from full cardiac arrest and died at age 54 inside of her Calabasas home on Thursday, January 12.

Keough is the eldest child of the "Lights Out" singer and her ex-husband Danny Keough. The former spouses also share their late son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020 at the age of 27 years old.

Presley additionally shares 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.