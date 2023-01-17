Liam Hemsworth & Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Look Carefree In First Sighting Since Miley Cyrus Dropped Diss Track On His Birthday
Keeping calm and carrying on! Though Miley Cyrus debuted a shady tune about ex-husband Liam Hemsworth on his Friday, January 13 birthday, the actor appears to be ignoring the drama.
The situation hasn't even interrupted his three-year romance with Gabriella Brooks, as the couple was spotted strolling though the Sydney, Australia, airport on Sunday, January 15.
The Hunger Games star, who just turned 33, donned a gray tee, olive green pants and white converse sneakers, and it seemed like he was trying to evade the paparazzi by wearing a baseball cap and sunglasses. Brooks, 24, had no problem with the photogs, stepping out in a comfy black sweat set and black shoes.
The twosome carried their phones and other necessities in their hands, with Hemsworth sporting a backpack and the model toting a Louis Vuitton duffel.
It was just two days earlier that Cyrus, 30, released "Flowers," a tune appearing to shade her on-off beau, who she divorced in 2019. In the song, the Hannah Montana actress boasted about doing things on her own, declaring she has "no regret" or "remorse" about ending a soured romance.
The track turned out to be a smash hit, with Forbes reporting it was the most streamed song on Spotify and Apple Music over the weekend.
This isn't the first time the Disney Channel alum has released music about the Aussie hunk, as "Wrecking Ball" and "Slide Away" are also believed to be about her The Last Song costar, who she met on set in 2009.
The pair became engaged in 2012 but called it off four years later — however, they reconciled in 2018 and got hitched a year later before parting ways once again.
Hemsworth has been dating Brooks since 2019 but waited until November 2022 to make their red carpet debut. Meanwhile, Cyrus began a low-key relationship with musician Maxx Morando in late 2021.
"Miley and Maxx are still going strong and their relationship is very serious," an insider spilled this past fall. "Miley is really happy. Everyone in her family loves them together and thinks they mesh really well."
Page Six obtained the photos of Hemsworth and Brooks at the airport.