Liam Hemsworth's Fiancée Gabriella Brooks Puts Her Backside on Full Display in Plunging Backless Dress: Photos
July 7 2026, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
Liam Hemsworth's fiancée, Gabriella Brooks, wasn't shy about putting her figure on full display.
The Australian model, 30, posed in a ruffled green maxi gown featuring a dangerously low back in new photos shared via Instagram on Monday, July 6.
Gabriella Brooks Posed in Racy Backless Dress
Brooks wore her blonde hair straight as she smoldered for the shot.
"Gowns galore," she captioned the sultry set of photos.
The model also shared a mirror selfie that highlighted the gown's intricate beaded bodice and dramatic high-low hemline. She finished the look with nude open-toe heels.
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding
The post comes one day after Brooks shared that she and her fiancé, 36, attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in Manhattan on July 3.
Brooks' appearance sparked extra buzz because both she and Swift, 36, formerly dated 1975 frontman Matty Healy.
"The night of our lives. Congratulations T🤍T you are a match made in heaven," Brooks captioned a post on Sunday, July 5.
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Gabriella Brooks Showed Off Her Wedding Look
In the photos, Brooks showed off her wedding outfit, which consisted of a pink dress with feathers and coordinating pink bow pumps.
She also included a polaroid shot alongside the Hunger Games star, where he could be seen wearing a white button-up shirt and black bow-tie.
In other snaps, Brooks flaunted the gold rings she and Hemsworth wore, while another was a standalone shot of her pink heels.
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Confirmed Engagement in September 2025
Brooks and Hemsworth were first spotted together in December 2019 with the actor's family in Byron Bay, Australia. The pair is known to keep their romance out of the spotlight, going Instagram official nearly two years later.
"My personal relationship is very, very important and very sacred to me," the model told Stellar Magazine in December 2021. "And I feel like in an industry where so much is put out on show, there are some things you just want to keep to yourself. [Liam’s] great. [The Hemsworths] are great. They are the most beautiful people and I'm very lucky to know them."
In September 2025, Brooks confirmed she and Hemsworth were engaged with a sweet Instagram post.
Prior to their romance, Hemsworth was married to Miley Cyrus from 2018 to 2020. As for Brooks, she dated Healy from 2015 to 2019.