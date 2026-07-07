Liam Hemsworth's Fiancée Gabriella Brooks Puts Her Backside on Full Display in Plunging Backless Dress: Photos

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Liam Hemsworth's fiancée, Gabriella Brooks, wasn't shy about putting her figure on full display. The Australian model, 30, posed in a ruffled green maxi gown featuring a dangerously low back in new photos shared via Instagram on Monday, July 6.

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Gabriella Brooks Posed in Racy Backless Dress

Source: @gabriellabrooks/Instagram Gabriella Brooks showed off the details of an elegant ruffled dress.

Brooks wore her blonde hair straight as she smoldered for the shot. "Gowns galore," she captioned the sultry set of photos. The model also shared a mirror selfie that highlighted the gown's intricate beaded bodice and dramatic high-low hemline. She finished the look with nude open-toe heels.

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Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding

Source: @gabriellabrooks/Instagram Gabriella Brooks flaunted the front of the dress in a mirror selfie.

The post comes one day after Brooks shared that she and her fiancé, 36, attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding in Manhattan on July 3. Brooks' appearance sparked extra buzz because both she and Swift, 36, formerly dated 1975 frontman Matty Healy. "The night of our lives. Congratulations T🤍T you are a match made in heaven," Brooks captioned a post on Sunday, July 5.

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Gabriella Brooks Showed Off Her Wedding Look

Source: @gabriellabrooks/Instagram Gabriella Brooks turned heads in a pink dress.

In the photos, Brooks showed off her wedding outfit, which consisted of a pink dress with feathers and coordinating pink bow pumps. She also included a polaroid shot alongside the Hunger Games star, where he could be seen wearing a white button-up shirt and black bow-tie. In other snaps, Brooks flaunted the gold rings she and Hemsworth wore, while another was a standalone shot of her pink heels.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks Confirmed Engagement in September 2025

Source: @gabriellabrooks/Instagram Gabriella Brooks shared a polaroid she took from Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding.