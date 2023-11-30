Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Get Cozy While Spending Time With Actor's Brothers: Photos
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks seem to be happier than ever!
The Hunger Games star, 33, took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 29, to share snaps of himself and his longtime girlfriend, 26, soaking up the sun on a family vacation in Abu Dhabi.
In one photo, Brooks could be seen cozying up to Hemsworth while on his back as they took a dip in the clear-blue water of the United Arab Emirates beaches. In another, the pair laughed together while rocking dark shades in front of a green backdrop.
The Last Song actor also shared a video of himself and the model strolling hand in hand while visiting the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for the Formula 1 race. "Had an awesome day at #AbuDhabiGP ! Walking the grid before the race was wild! Big thanks for having us all. Looking forward to the next one! ☝️" he captioned the sweet clip.
During the getaway, the twosome spent time with the hunky actor's brothers, Chris Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth. In one picture, the stunning trio showed off their toned physiques while swimming in the ocean.
The happy couple's vacation comes three years after they began dating following The Dressmaker star's divorce from ex-wife, Miley Cyrus.
"They like the same things and have the same lifestyle," an insider said of Hemsworth and Brooks' relationship. "Gabriella is very laid back and even keeled."
Even the Independence Day 2 actor's relatives adore Brooks, noting that they "are happy for Liam that he has found someone that brings out the best in him."
The family got to know Brooks and her relationship with Hemsworth during the Coronavirus pandemic. "Gabby has been living with Liam since quarantine started so his family has gotten very close to her, she's totally one of them now," a separate source added.
"Liam is very happy with her and so is his family. They think Gabby is a great match for him and they'd love to see them eventually settle down together. They love that she's from Australia, it just makes things really easy because they don't have to worry about Liam moving away," they added.
"They are such a close family, Liam’s parents are overjoyed to have all their boys back home and living in Australia and they very much want it to stay that way," the insider explained.
