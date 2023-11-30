Liam Hemsworth and Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Get Cozy While Spending Time With Actor's Brothers: Photos

Even the Independence Day 2 actor's relatives adore Brooks, noting that they "are happy for Liam that he has found someone that brings out the best in him."

The family got to know Brooks and her relationship with Hemsworth during the Coronavirus pandemic. "Gabby has been living with Liam since quarantine started so his family has gotten very close to her, she's totally one of them now," a separate source added.

"Liam is very happy with her and so is his family. They think Gabby is a great match for him and they'd love to see them eventually settle down together. They love that she's from Australia, it just makes things really easy because they don't have to worry about Liam moving away," they added.