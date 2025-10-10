Who Is Liam Hemsworth's Fiancée Gabriella Brooks? Everything to Know About the Model

Article continues below advertisement

Gabriella Brooks Is From Australia

Source: MEGA Gabriella Brooks confirmed that Liam Hemsworth popped the question after years of dating.

Gabriella Brooks Attended the University of Sydney

Source: @gabriella_brooks/Instagram Gabriella Brooks left school to focus on her modeling career.

Brooks studied archeology and ancient history at the University of Sydney before ultimately leaving to focus on her modeling career. "I chose to step into the fashion world with the knowledge that I could always go back to a university education when or if the time was right," she told Harper's Bazaar Australia for its January 2024 digital cover story. "I kind of fantasize about one day going back to school and doing a literature degree."

Liam Hemsworth's Fiancée Is a Model

Source: MEGA Gabriella Brooks started modeling when she was a teen.

At 14, Brooks began pursuing a career as a model. After signing with her first modeling agency, she began walking the runways at Paris Fashion Week and collaborating with brands and magazines. "When I started, you were kind of like a blank slate. People would project ideas onto your face and that's what modeling was, I guess," she said of her experience in the industry. Brooks added, "Whereas now, because of the internet and social media and all of these things, I feel there's something really special about showing who you are to the world and presenting yourself as a rounded person, instead of just a face on a board." She has already worked with Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Stuart Weitzman and many more in recent years.

Gabriella Brooks Made Her Acting Debut in 2018

Source: MEGA Gabriella Brooks is also an actress.

In 2018, Brooks officially joined the film industry when she made her acting debut in Unremarkable. Two years later, she told Vogue Australia she had been enjoying the process of becoming an actress while taking classes. "I've just signed with an acting agent here in Australia, as well as my American reps, which I'm really excited about," she revealed at the time.

Gabriella Brooks Previously Dated Matty Healy

Source: MEGA Liam Hemsworth was previously married to Miley Cyrus.

Before dating Hemsworth, Brooks was in a long-term relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. They first sparked dating rumors in 2015 before making their red carpet debut at the BRIT Awards in 2017. However, Brooks and Healy called it quits in 2019.

Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth Were First Linked in 2019

Source: @gabriella_brooks/Instagram Liam Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus in August 2019.

Months after Hemsworth filed for divorce from Miley Cyrus in August 2019, the Independence Day: Resurgence actor and Brooks were linked following a PDA-packed beach getaway in Byron Bay, Australia. They were also photographed grabbing lunch with Hemsworth's parents at the time.

Gabriella Brooks Has Met Liam Hemsworth's Family

Source: MEGA Gabriella Brooks has frequently spent time with Liam Hemsworth's family since she began dating the actor.

Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth Have Appeared at Events Together

Source: MEGA Gabriella Brooks and Liam Hemsworth dealt with breakup rumors years before their engagement.

Over the years, Gabriella and Liam have made rare public appearances together. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in November 2022, looking loved up as they posed for the cameras during the premiere of Poker Face. In November 2023, they attended the F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi alongside the Thor actor. They also supported Chris at the London premiere of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga in May 2024.

Gabriella Brooks Confirmed Their Engagement on Instagram

Source: @gabriella_brooks/Instagram Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks have been dating for nearly six years.