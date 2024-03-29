Liam Hemsworth's Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks Shares Rare Photo of the Actor During Their Trip to England
Liam Hemsworth and girlfriend Gabriella Brooks are still going strong.
Earlier this week, the model uploaded a few black and white photos from their trip to England via Instagram.
"First swim of Spring :) it was freezing :)," the brunette beauty captioned the post, which featured one snap of herself running into the ocean.
The second slide was a scenic shot of their surroundings, while the third image was of the actor, 34, driving a car.
It was just a few months prior that the pair traveled to Abu Dhabi with the movie star's brothers.
The couple first sparked dating rumors in late 2019 but faced breakup rumors at the end of 2022 — however, they debunked the gossip by making their red carpet debut together at Hemsworth's flick Poker Face.
An insider previously told OK! the Aussie hunk feels Brooks is The One. "Liam's made it clear that he's ready to walk down the aisle again," an insider revealed. "Everyone is thrilled because Gabriella is so sweet and easygoing, which is just what Liam needs."
The insider noted their dynamic is the opposite of his marriage to Miley Cyrus, whom he was in an on-off romance with from 2009 to 2019.
"When Liam brought Gabriella home, his parents thought, 'That's more like it,'" the source said.
Hemsworth has stayed relatively quiet about his romance with the Disney Channel alum even though she's done the opposite.
In fact, a few tracks on the star's album Endless Summer Vacation are rumored to be about Hemsworth, including the tune "Muddy Feet," which hints at infidelity.
"And you smell like perfume that I didn't purchase/ Now I know why you've been closing the curtains/ Get the f--- out of my house. I don't know who the h--- you think you're messin' with/ Get the f*** out of my house with that s---/ Get the f--- out of my life with that," she sings.
Cyrus never confirmed if the songs were about the Hunger Games star, but she also appeared to shade her ex-husband when performing "Flowers" at the 2024 Grammys in February.
While singing the lyrics, "I didn't wanna leave you," she added "but I did," and after belting out, "I didn't wanna fight" she quipped, "but we did."
Hemsworth and the Hannah Montana alum started dating after meeting on the set of The Last Song in 2009. By 2012, the pair were engaged, but in 2013, they called it quits.
Three years later, they reconciled, with the duo confirming they were engaged again. In December 2018, the stars tied the knot — only to announce their separation in August 2019. Their divorce was finalized the following year.