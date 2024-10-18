Liam Payne Was 'Battling a Very Significant Drug Addiction' Before Shocking Death: Source
Liam Payne was apparently suffering more than anyone knew.
According to a source, the singer, who died on Wednesday, October 16, at 31 years old after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, "was battling a very significant drug addiction and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working,”
“They were really pushing him to go on the road and back on tour and he was only just out of rehab,” said the source. “How many times have we seen this story, where people are only concerned about making money?”
Another music source added, “The issue is that it’s not just one person responsible for everything, as tempting as it is to blame someone. There are many people involved in working with an artist.”
As OK! previously reported, Payne was dropped by his record label, Universal, just one month before he died, in addition to his London-based publicist, Page Six reported.
More details are coming to light about Payne's final moments, as he partied with two prostitutes in his hotel room just hours before he plummeted to his death, officials said.
Payne meet the 25-year-olds through an "escort" website and told officials they "drank alcohol" with the musician at the CasaSur hotel before getting into an argument about money and leaving around one hour before he was found dead.
“They left prior to 4 p.m. from Payne’s room [and] left the actual hotel around that time because there was a problem, as Payne did not want to pay them,” an unnamed official, who is involved in the investigation, told La Nación.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The One Direction star was seen having a "very tense" argument with a mystery woman, likely one of the escorts, in the lobby of the hotel around 2 p.m., American tourist Michael Fleishmann told the Buenos Aires Herald on Thursday, October 17.
“I’ll give you $20,000 just because I can. I have $55 million and I like to help people,” the “Strip That Down” crooner supposedly said.
Payne has previously spoken out about his mental health struggles after getting famous at a young age.
“There have been a lot of people in trouble with mental health that aren’t really getting the help that they need, and I think that’s a bit of a problem in our industry," he said in 2019. "It’s the same s--- that happens to everyone, that’s been happening since the ‘70s. You know what the traps are and if you are lucky enough, like me, to be able to get out of that scenario and back into a sense of normality, then you know it’s a bit different."
Page Six reported on the drug addiction.