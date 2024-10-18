Liam Payne Was 'Battling a Very Significant Drug Addiction' Before Shocking Death: Source

As OK! previously reported, Payne was dropped by his record label, Universal, just one month before he died, in addition to his London-based publicist, Page Six reported.

More details are coming to light about Payne's final moments, as he partied with two prostitutes in his hotel room just hours before he plummeted to his death, officials said.

Payne meet the 25-year-olds through an "escort" website and told officials they "drank alcohol" with the musician at the CasaSur hotel before getting into an argument about money and leaving around one hour before he was found dead.

“They left prior to 4 p.m. from Payne’s room [and] left the actual hotel around that time because there was a problem, as Payne did not want to pay them,” an unnamed official, who is involved in the investigation, told La Nación.