or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Breaking News > Liam Payne
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

Liam Payne Was 'Battling a Very Significant Drug Addiction' Before Shocking Death: Source

liam payne drug addiction
Source: mega

Liam Payne had a 'significant drug addiction' before his untimely death, a source claimed.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 4:22 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Liam Payne was apparently suffering more than anyone knew.

According to a source, the singer, who died on Wednesday, October 16, at 31 years old after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina, "was battling a very significant drug addiction and his treatment, as those who knew him will attest, was not working,”

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne drug addiction
Source: mega

Liam Payne died on October 16.

Article continues below advertisement

“They were really pushing him to go on the road and back on tour and he was only just out of rehab,” said the source. “How many times have we seen this story, where people are only concerned about making money?”

Another music source added, “The issue is that it’s not just one person responsible for everything, as tempting as it is to blame someone. There are many people involved in working with an artist.”

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne drug addiction
Source: mega

The star has been open about his mental health issues in the past.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Payne was dropped by his record label, Universal, just one month before he died, in addition to his London-based publicist, Page Six reported.

More details are coming to light about Payne's final moments, as he partied with two prostitutes in his hotel room just hours before he plummeted to his death, officials said.

Payne meet the 25-year-olds through an "escort" website and told officials they "drank alcohol" with the musician at the CasaSur hotel before getting into an argument about money and leaving around one hour before he was found dead.

“They left prior to 4 p.m. from Payne’s room [and] left the actual hotel around that time because there was a problem, as Payne did not want to pay them,” an unnamed official, who is involved in the investigation, told La Nación.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne last image pics
Source: TMX

Liam Payne outside his hotel before his death.

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The One Direction star was seen having a "very tense" argument with a mystery woman, likely one of the escorts, in the lobby of the hotel around 2 p.m., American tourist Michael Fleishmann told the Buenos Aires Herald on Thursday, October 17.

“I’ll give you $20,000 just because I can. I have $55 million and I like to help people,” the “Strip That Down” crooner supposedly said.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne ast image pics
Source: TMX

Liam Payne hugging a fan before his death.

Article continues below advertisement

Payne has previously spoken out about his mental health struggles after getting famous at a young age.

“There have been a lot of people in trouble with mental health that aren’t really getting the help that they need, and I think that’s a bit of a problem in our industry," he said in 2019. "It’s the same s--- that happens to everyone, that’s been happening since the ‘70s. You know what the traps are and if you are lucky enough, like me, to be able to get out of that scenario and back into a sense of normality, then you know it’s a bit different."

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne drug addiction
Source: mega

Liam Payne shares son Bear with ex Cheryl Cole.

Page Six reported on the drug addiction.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.