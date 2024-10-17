Liam Payne Previously Spoke About Experiencing Suicidal Thoughts Prior to Sudden Death

In a 2021 episode of “The Diary of a CEO” podcast, the singer revealed he had experienced suicidal thoughts during his time in the band One Direction.

“I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be,” he admitted. “Where’s rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it... There is some stuff that I have definitely never, never spoken about. It was really, really, really severe. And it was a problem. And it was only until I saw myself after that, I was like, 'Right, I need to fix myself.'”