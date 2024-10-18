Liam Payne Was Dropped by Record Label Days Before Tragic Death: Report

Liam Payne was allegedly dropped by his record label Universal Music days before his untimely death.

Liam Payne 's tragic death has shaken fans and the music industry alike, and new reports suggest the former One Direction star faced professional setbacks just days before his untimely passing .

According to sources, Payne was allegedly dropped by Universal Music, the parent company of Capitol Records, mere days before he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The singer, who initially signed with Capitol Records in 2016 following One Direction's hiatus, had faced challenges in the music industry.

The decision reportedly came as Payne’s solo career struggled to maintain momentum.

Liam Payne's first solo single 'Strip That Down' was released in 2017.

“Liam’s advance was massive and he didn’t recoup [it]. Out of all of the One Direction boys, Liam was on the wrong path musically,” an insider revealed to a news outlet.

Payne’s second solo album was put on hold before the record label allegedly chose to part ways with him.

The move marked a significant blow to Payne, whose 2017 debut solo single “Strip That Down” had initially shown promise, as it performed well on the charts.