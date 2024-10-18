or
Liam Payne Was Dropped by Record Label Days Before Tragic Death: Report

liam payne tragic end record label split
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne was allegedly dropped by his record label Universal Music days before his untimely death.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 8:51 a.m. ET

Liam Payne's tragic death has shaken fans and the music industry alike, and new reports suggest the former One Direction star faced professional setbacks just days before his untimely passing.

universal music drops liam payne days before passing
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne was allegedly dropped by Universal Music days before his death, a source spilled.

According to sources, Payne was allegedly dropped by Universal Music, the parent company of Capitol Records, mere days before he fell from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The decision reportedly came as Payne’s solo career struggled to maintain momentum.

The singer, who initially signed with Capitol Records in 2016 following One Direction's hiatus, had faced challenges in the music industry.

liam payne dropped from capitol records before death
Source: Liam Payne Official/YouTube

Liam Payne's first solo single 'Strip That Down' was released in 2017.

“Liam’s advance was massive and he didn’t recoup [it]. Out of all of the One Direction boys, Liam was on the wrong path musically,” an insider revealed to a news outlet.

Payne’s second solo album was put on hold before the record label allegedly chose to part ways with him.

The move marked a significant blow to Payne, whose 2017 debut solo single “Strip That Down” had initially shown promise, as it performed well on the charts.

But things seemed to dwindle, leaving the follow-up record in limbo.

Adding to his career struggles, Payne's publicity team also reportedly resigned earlier in October, leaving him without professional support during a critical time.

liam payne dropped from capitol records before death
Source: MEGA

The former One Direction boy band member died from falling off his hotel balcony on October 16 in Buenos Aires.

Despite these professional difficulties, Universal Music issued a statement after Payne’s passing.

“His legacy will live on through his music and the countless fans he inspired and who adored him,” the statement read. “We send our deepest condolences to Liam’s family and loved ones.”

Liam Payne

Payne was very open about his mental health battles.

His ex-fiancée, Maya Henry recently shared how Payne would reach out to her even after their breakup.

liam payne career struggles record label exit
Source: MEGA

Fans speculate that Maya Henry's book 'Looking Forward' was inspired by her relationship with Liam Payne.

“He would always message me ever since we broke up, like ‘Oh, I’m not well.’ He would always play with death and be like, ‘Well, I’m gonna die. I’m not doing well,’” Henry, 25, opened up during an appearance on the podcast “The Internet is Dead.”

The author, who split from Payne in 2021, recently released a book titled Looking Forward, which some believe draws inspiration from her relationship with Payne.

The book includes a scene involving a person falling from a balcony, a strange parallel to Payne's fatal fall from his hotel room while on vacation in Buenos Aires on October 16.

bethany joy lenz addresses hilarie burton feud rumors
Source: @onedirection/Instagram

Former One Direction bandmates expressed their grief about losing Liam Payne via an Instagram post.

As news of Payne's death spread, his former One Direction bandmates came together to honor him with a heartfelt statement posted on Instagram on October 17.

“We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly. The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you, Liam," the statement from Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles read.

A source told Daily Mail about Payne being dropped by Universal Music.

