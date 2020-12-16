It looks like Zayn Malik is the next celeb to don a drastic new ‘do during quarantine! Malik dyed his signature dark hair platinum blonde to the surprise of his fans who got “Blonde Zayn” trending on social media.

The “Pillow Talk” singer stepped out in New York for the first time since he welcomed his daughter with Gigi Hadid in September. The 27-year-old sported a yellow quilted jacket with matching yellow sneakers, black pants and a black facemask.

The former One Direction member once donned blonde stubble and many fans wondered what was beneath the mask. This isn’t the first time Malik has donned blonde hair and the look seems to be a fan favorite.

little blonde zayn appreciation pic.twitter.com/VJ7WDSJBnh — emily ☆ on mars (@FLAMESVOL6) December 16, 2020

“blonde zayn is exactly what i needed to see today thank u,” one user gushed. “BLONDE ZAYN STANS WHERE ARE YOU AT TODAY IS OUR DAY WE WON !!!!!!!” another exclaimed.

“zayn malik absolutely rocks blonde hair,” another said with a collection of Malik’s blonde locks over the years.

Putting blonde Zayn back on your Tl pic.twitter.com/As3uf8D7OP — Dr. faartz ♡︎’s Beefy Bert (@0NLYSHE94) December 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Malik’s fans have proven again that they will defend him no matter what as they slammed One Direction’s former hairstylist, Lou Teasdale when she shared that Malik, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson had slept with their female crew.

“Some people would come in and think it’s love, but it’s not, and it’s the quickest way to lose your job,” she spilled. “Then [the boys would] have a new girlfriend, she’s there and they don’t want you in the room.”

“F**k you lou teasdale, this is so disgustingly invasive and gross. Even if this is true, you have no right to speak about them like this,” one angry fan wrote. While others warned fellow fans to unfollow Teasdale, or else they would unfollow them.

However, Malik and the rest of this former One Direction bandmates have not commented on the matter.

Malik and Hadid have been keeping low profiles since the arrival of their daughter. The pair have been living in a Penthouse in Manhattan and Hadid regularly posts adorable updates about their little girl, who’s name is still unknown.

“Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful,” Malik announced on September 23 with a photo of his baby’s hand. “To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task.”

“The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x.”

Malik isn’t the only one to drastically change his hair in 2020. Demi Lovato gave her long dark locks the chop for a blonde pixie cut after her split from Max Ehrich, and the edgy look can only be described as “revenge hair.” While Joe Manganiello rocked a bright blue mohawk last month. Stranger things have happened in 2020 than a new look!