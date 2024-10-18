or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Liam Payne
OK LogoNEWS

Liam Payne Teased 'Loser' Girlfriend Kate Cassidy for Cutting Her Argentinian Vacation Short Days Before His Tragic Death: Watch

Photo of Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy.
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy had been dating for two years before his death.

By:

Oct. 18 2024, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Liam Payne lightheartedly joked with his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, just days before his tragic death.

“So it’s going to be a nice day, and then, you’re going home. Ha ha, loser, weirdo,” the former boy band member, 31, said in his final social media clip.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @familode/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

Payne appeared happy while enjoying breakfast with the blonde beauty, 25, as he also described what they had planned for their day in Argentina.

He explained that they’d be riding horses and playing polo. The singer even penned that he was having a “lovely day.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tragically, things went downhill for the struggling star, as he was found dead after falling from his hotel balcony on Wednesday, October 16.

Payne and Cassidy appeared to have flown to Argentina to support One Direction bandmate Niall Horan at his October 2 concert. The couple then extended their stay, however, on Monday, October 14, Cassidy explained why she decided to go home early without her man.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne loser girlfriend kate cassidy argentina death watch
Source: @familode/TikTok

Liam Payne jokingly called girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, a 'loser, weirdo' for leaving Argentina early.

Article continues below advertisement

In her TikTok clip, she said she was “so ready to leave” the South American country.

“I hate staying in one place for too long,” she stated. “I was just, like, I need to go home.”

MORE ON:
Liam Payne

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Before attending Horan’s concert with his girlfriend, Payne alluded that there was tension between the two of them.

“It’s been a while since me and Niall have spoken,” the “Night Changes” artist shared. “We’ve got a lot to talk about. And I would like to square up a couple things with the boy.”

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne loser girlfriend kate cassidy argentina death watch
Source: MEGA

Two days after Kate Cassidy left Argentina, Liam Payne died after falling off his hotel balcony.

Article continues below advertisement

Following his passing, Horan expressed how grateful he was to see his friend one last time.

"It just doesn't feel real. Liam had an energy for life and a passion for work that was infectious. He was the brightest in every room and always made everyone feel happy and secure," Horan, also 31, penned via Instagram on Friday, October 18.

Article continues below advertisement

"All the laughs we had over the years, sometimes about the simplest of things, keep coming to mind through the sadness," the “Heaven” vocalist added. "We got to live out our wildest dreams together and I will cherish every moment we had forever. The bond and friendship we had doesn't happen often in a lifetime."

"I feel so fortunate that I got to see him recently. I sadly didn't know that after saying goodbye and hugging him, I would be saying goodbye forever. It's heartbreaking," he noted.

Article continues below advertisement
liam payne loser girlfriend kate cassidy argentina death watch
Source: MEGA

Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy had been in Argentina for about two weeks before she decided to head home.

Horan then shared his condolences to Payne’s family, before concluding with, "Thank you for everything, Payno. Love you, brother. Nialler.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.