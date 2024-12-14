Liam Payne Was 'Happy' and in 'Good Spirits' Hours Before Shocking Death, Friend Roger Nores Claims

As OK! previously reported, three people were arrested in connection to Payne's death after being accused of providing the narcotics found in the musician's system upon his passing. "Police detained two hotel workers accused of supplying the drugs," David Muir said during a broadcast of ABC World News Tonight while adding that authorities also "raided the home of a friend."

In CCTV footage of Payne in his last moments, three men in suits carried him by his arms through the lobby. "We have a guest who is [allegedly] high and drunk; and when he is conscious, he is destroying his room and we need you to send someone, please. We need you to send someone urgently because I don't know if his life is in danger," the manager of the hotel claimed in the 911 call. "He is in a room that has a balcony and we are scared he might be endangering his life."