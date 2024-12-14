Liam Payne Was 'Happy' and in 'Good Spirits' Hours Before Shocking Death, Friend Roger Nores Claims
Roger Nores didn't suspect anything was wrong with Liam Payne in the hours before his death.
In a new documentary, the Argentine businessman opened up about being with the late One Direction star right before he fatally fell from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, in October.
Nores said Payne seemed "playful, happy and fine" before his tragic demise. "He was in good spirits, he was talking to ten or 15 Americans that were here for a wedding," he continued. "He was perfectly balanced, talking to everybody, having fun, laughing, so nothing out of the ordinary. So that's when I said, 'bye'."
"He seemed playful and happy. I went to the hotel three times to check on him. He seemed tipsy but nothing out of the ordinary," the confidant emphasized.
As OK! previously reported, three people were arrested in connection to Payne's death after being accused of providing the narcotics found in the musician's system upon his passing. "Police detained two hotel workers accused of supplying the drugs," David Muir said during a broadcast of ABC World News Tonight while adding that authorities also "raided the home of a friend."
In CCTV footage of Payne in his last moments, three men in suits carried him by his arms through the lobby. "We have a guest who is [allegedly] high and drunk; and when he is conscious, he is destroying his room and we need you to send someone, please. We need you to send someone urgently because I don't know if his life is in danger," the manager of the hotel claimed in the 911 call. "He is in a room that has a balcony and we are scared he might be endangering his life."
After the shocking moments were made public, the father-of-one's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, was deeply affected. "Whenever it seems it can't get more painful for Kate, it gets even more painful," a source claimed. "He could have been saved, he could have been helped. It's devastating — and infuriating."
The blonde beauty was also with Payne shortly before he died. However, after spending a long period of time in Argentina, she returned home to Miami. “But she has other responsibilities, other things that she’s supposed to be doing. So she finally had to make a decision,” an insider alleged about why Cassidy departed the trip early.
TMZ produced the documentary Liam Payne: Who's to Blame?