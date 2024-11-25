Liam Payne Was Trying to Escape From His Hotel Balcony When He Fell to His Death, New Evidence Reveals

While initial reports said Liam Payne "jumped" from the third floor balcony of his hotel room at CasaSur — and police later claiming he "fell" — new evidence hints the late One Direction singer may have been trying to escape when he plummeted to his death on Wednesday, October 16, at age 31.

According to witnesses, the police report, a 911 call and surveillance footage, Payne was causing a scene in the hotel lobby while noticeably under the influence before three employees carried him up to his room just minutes before he lost hist life. At the time, he was believed to be conscious and able to hold his head upright after standing on his own moments prior, per a news publication re-examining the evidence.