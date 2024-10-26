Liam Payne Was in a 'Very Bad Place Mentally' Before His Shocking Death at 31, Source Claims: His 'Inner Circle' Is 'Stunned'

Liam Payne had been open about his struggles with mental health for years — but last week, his issues turned fatal when he plummeted from the third floor of CasaSur Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on Wednesday, October 16.

The late One Direction singer's family members, girlfriend Kate Cassidy, friends and former bandmates all spoke out in the days after his death at age 31, with his loved ones shocked and distraught over the tragic event that occurred.