Liam Payne's Son Bear Set to Inherit Huge Eight-Figure Fortune After Singer Died Without a Will

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Liam Payne's son, Bear Gray Payne is set to inherit his massive eight-figure fortune after the singer reportedly died without making a will. Payne died in 2024 after falling off a third-floor balcony from the Casa Sur Hotel in Buenos Aires. He was 31 at the time of his passing. His sudden death meant that he did not leave a will behind, leaving questions about the fate of his assets unresolved for some time.

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Source: MEGA Liam Payne's ex Cheryl Tweedy and music industry lawyer Richard Bray have been named the administrators of his estate.

His ex and the mother of his 9-year-old son, Cheryl Tweedy, along with music industry lawyer Richard Bray, were made the administrators of his estate last year. However, the Newcastle grant of probate only allowed them to collect and preserve Payne's assets. The new Letters of Administration, on the other hand, gave them the authority to use portions of his estate to "benefit" Bear immediately. The remaining assets will be placed in a trust for Bear to access when he is 18.

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Liam Payne's Son Bear Gray Payne will Inherit His Massive £21 Million Fortune

Source: MEGA Liam Payne shared his 9-year-old son Bear Gray Payne with Cheryl Tweedy.

The court evaluated Payne's estate value at just over £21 million, per The Sun. This includes his five-bedroom home at Chalfont St Giles, Bucks, which he bought in 2021 to be closer to his son after he and Tweedy split. The home alone amounts to £3.25 million of his total estate.

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Source: MEGA Liam Payne's estate has been evaluated at just over £21 million.

Following his death, Payne's friend Rogelio ‘Roger’ Nores, along with hotel operator Gilda Martin and receptionist Esteban Grassi, faced charges of manslaughter. However, the charges were later dropped. Another Casa Sur hotel employee, named Ezequiel Pereyra, and a waiter, named Braian Paiz, were also charged on the account of supplying cocaine to the singer prior to his death.

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Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy Declined Any Claims to His Estate

Source: MEGA Liam Payne was in a relationship with influencer Kate Cassidy before his death.

The One Direction star was in a relationship with influencer Kate Cassidy before he died, and the couple was reportedly living together at the time. Cassidy would have had to make a claim against his estate during the six months granted by the court for individuals seeking to make such claims after someone dies without a will. Sources close to Cassidy said at the time that she had no such plans to make any claims to the late singer's estate. The influencer also defended her relationship with Payne following his death in an interview with The Sun, saying people had no idea about how their relationship was.

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Source: MEGA Kate Cassidy stated she has no plans to make any claims to Liam Payne's estate.