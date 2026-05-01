EXCLUSIVE Liam Payne's Family Reveal Utter Heartbreak Over the Loss of Life They Once Enjoyed With Tragic Singer — 18 Months After His Tragic Death Source: @roo0990/instagram Liam Payne's family shared a heartbreaking message 18 months after the singer's death. Aaron Tinney May 1 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Source: MEGA Liam Payne died in October 2024.

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Writing on social media, Gibbins described the ongoing struggle of navigating grief and the profound changes Payne's death has brought to her life, as she and her family continue to process the loss of a brother, son and global music figure. Those close to the family say the passage of time has done little to ease the impact of Payne's absence. One source said: "There is an enduring sense in Liam's family of yearning for the everyday moments that once felt so routine – the casual conversations, the shared routines and the small, familiar interactions that made up their lives. The loss goes far beyond Liam himself. It has fundamentally altered the entire rhythm of their world, leaving a void where an entire way of living once existed."

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Source: @roo0990/instagram Ruth Gibbins shared how she's moving on without her brother.

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Another insider added: "What has been especially hard for Liam's family to come to terms with is the way life keeps moving on despite his absence – familiar places evolve, daily routines adjust, and the world does not pause. Yet for them, the sense of loss remains just as raw, with each small change serving as a reminder of him, adding up to what feels like countless quiet moments of grief every single day." Gibbins articulated that sense of loss in her own words, reflecting candidly on how grief has reshaped her identity. She wrote: "18 months without you, it feels impossible to be a sentence, yet here we are."

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Gibbins added: "Healing is such a tricky thing to navigate. I can't return to who I was before, because grief has changed my outlook that I could never be that person again, but then I get sad Liam will never know me who appeared after his death. And then the main part of me is so homesick to go back to my before life, if it was an option given to me between that life or solve all the problems in the world forever, I'd always choose to go back to my life where my brother existed." Gibbins also said: "Liam taught me so much in life, but he didn't teach me how to live without him and that's a lesson I'm really struggling to get to grips with." And she spoke of a continuing sense of connection to her brother, expressing a belief he remains present in her life. She wrote: "Liam, I know you are all around me, especially in the last couple of weeks. I miss you more than my heart can handle, you should be here with us."

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Source: MEGA Ruth Gibbins shared her connection with her brother Liam Payne.

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She added: "I know you're willing us to live, I hope you can see all we're doing in your spirit." In the months following Payne's death, Gibbins has found ways to honor his memory. Earlier this year, she revealed a tattoo reading "11,372 days," believed to represent the length of Payne's life, alongside another tattoo symbolizing herself, her brother and their sister Nicola Payne.

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Source: MEGA Ruth Gibbins shared a tribute to Liam Payne 18 months after his death.