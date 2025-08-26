Lil Nas X Spills on His ‘Terrifying’ Arrest in Los Angeles, Promises Fans He's ‘Going to Be Alright’ After Suspected Overdose
Lil Nas X addressed fans for the first time since his suspected overdose and arrest.
“Your girl is going to be OK, y’all,” Lil Nas X, 26, declared via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 26. “She’s going to be alright. She’s going to be alright. S---. That was f------ terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright.”
Lil Nas X Addressed His Recent Arrest
The “Old Town Road” rapper — whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill — was arrested on August 21 after police responded to reports about a “nude man walking in the street” in Los Angeles. When officers approached Lil Nas X, who was wearing only underwear and cowboy boots, he allegedly lunged at them and was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose.
Lil Nas X Faces 4 Felonies
After his arrest, the star was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment before being discharged and booked for battery on a police officer. The “Industry Baby” singer was released from jail on $75,000 bail on Monday, August 25.
He now faces four felony charges, including three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. He pleaded not guilty.
Lil Nas X's Father Shared Update on His Son
Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, gave fans an update on his son’s condition shortly after his release from jail.
"He's in good spirits. He's all right," Stafford told reporters on Monday, August 25, captured in video by TMZ. "He's very remorseful for what happened."
The patriarch reassured fans that the Grammy winner plans to "get the help that he needs" amid his legal and alleged substance issues.
Lil Nas X Was Hospitalized Earlier This Year
Lil Nas X was hospitalized earlier this year for facial paralysis, something that could be linked to “long-term meth use.”
“Coke or meth are the most likely,” addiction and recovery expert and executive chairman of Carrara Treatment, Richard Taite, exclusively told OK! on August 22, of substances the rapper may be abusing. “They clamp down blood vessels, cut off circulation, and that can paralyze one side of the face. Fentanyl can do it too if oxygen is cut off.”
Taite explained that the “disorientation, walking around in his underwear, hallucinating” are classic signs of “someone out of their mind on drugs,” adding, “Probably long-term meth usage.”