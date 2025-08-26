BREAKING NEWS Lil Nas X Spills on His ‘Terrifying’ Arrest in Los Angeles, Promises Fans He's ‘Going to Be Alright’ After Suspected Overdose Source: MEGA Rapper Lil Nas X addressed fans for the first time since his suspected overdose and arrest on August 22. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 26 2025, Published 12:52 p.m. ET

Lil Nas X addressed fans for the first time since his suspected overdose and arrest. “Your girl is going to be OK, y’all,” Lil Nas X, 26, declared via his Instagram Story on Tuesday, August 26. “She’s going to be alright. She’s going to be alright. S---. That was f------ terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days, but your girl is going to be alright.”

Lil Nas X Addressed His Recent Arrest

Source: MEGA Lil Nas X was released from jail on August 25.

The “Old Town Road” rapper — whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill — was arrested on August 21 after police responded to reports about a “nude man walking in the street” in Los Angeles. When officers approached Lil Nas X, who was wearing only underwear and cowboy boots, he allegedly lunged at them and was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose.

Lil Nas X Faces 4 Felonies

Source: @lilnasx/Instagram Lil Nas X was released on $75,000 bail on August 25.

After his arrest, the star was admitted to a nearby hospital for treatment before being discharged and booked for battery on a police officer. The “Industry Baby” singer was released from jail on $75,000 bail on Monday, August 25. He now faces four felony charges, including three counts of battery against a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer. He pleaded not guilty.

Lil Nas X's Father Shared Update on His Son

Source: MEGA Lil Nas X's father gave fans an update.

Lil Nas X’s father, Robert Stafford, gave fans an update on his son’s condition shortly after his release from jail. "He's in good spirits. He's all right," Stafford told reporters on Monday, August 25, captured in video by TMZ. "He's very remorseful for what happened." The patriarch reassured fans that the Grammy winner plans to "get the help that he needs" amid his legal and alleged substance issues.

Lil Nas X Was Hospitalized Earlier This Year

Source: MEGA Lil Nas X was hospitalized earlier this year for facial paralysis.