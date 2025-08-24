NEWS Lil Tay Sparks Outrage With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Joke Amid Controversial Posts Source: Mega; @liltay/Instagram Lil Tay posted a controversial joke about Sean 'Diddy' Combs, prompting outrage from followers and critics. OK! Staff Aug. 24 2025, Published 8:11 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Tay is facing significant backlash after a controversial joke about Sean "Diddy" Combs went viral on Instagram. On Wednesday, August 20, the 18-year-old influencer—whose real name is Claire Eileen Qi Hope—posted a video showcasing two bottles of baby oil against a backdrop featuring Diddy. She sang along to "Every Breath You Take" by The Police, with text overlaying the clip that reads, "Coming soon… ."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @liltay/Instagram Followers reacted with concern and criticism over Lil Tay's controversial clip.

Article continues below advertisement

In the caption, Lil Tay teased, "Should I do it? 🤔." Her followers quickly expressed their concern in the comments section. "Please NO," one follower replied, while another questioned, "Are you okay? What is happening?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @liltay/Instagram Critics called her 'weird,' while some urged her to 'get help.'

Article continues below advertisement

Critics weighed in with comments like, "That is not even a little bit funny" and "What an insult to his victims." One user urged, "This isn't something to joke about Tay, these kinda things happened in the real world so for you asking if you should do the 'freak off' what do you think…"

Article continues below advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LIL TAY (@liltay) Source: @liltay/Instagram Lil Tay flaunted a bulk of baby bottles on what seemed to be her bathroom floor.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Tay continued her provocative content with another video, lip-syncing to someone stating, "Everybody know ain't no party like a Diddy party," while the clip featured a dozen baby oil bottles. She then took to Instagram Stories, stating, "Whoever comments the correct number of bottles gets $500. Diddy, 55, recently made headlines when he was arrested and indicted on charges related to s-- trafficking and racketeering in September 2024. He pleaded not guilty and has denied all allegations. Months later, he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution but acquitted on the other charges.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega; @liltay/Instagram Sean 'Diddy' Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Article continues below advertisement

Lil Tay's posts about Diddy mark the latest instance of her courting controversy online. Earlier this month, the OnlyFans star criticized women working traditional 9-to-5 jobs. "If you're over the age of 25 and you're still working a 9 to 5, you are a failure," she declared in an August 16 video. "Like, by then you should've already made your bag. And ladies, every single one of you should drop the link, like me. Literally just make your bag. Who gives a f--- what anybody thinks?"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @liltay/Instagram Lil Tay has sparked controversy before with provocative social media posts about women.