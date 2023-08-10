Lil Tay Confirmed Alive: 14-Year-Old Rapper Reveals Death Hoax Left Her 'Completely Heartbroken'

"I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I’m completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say. It’s been a very traumatizing 24 hours," Tay and her family said in a statement.

"All day yesterday, I was bombarded with endless heartbreaking and tearful phone calls from loved ones all while trying to sort out this mess," the statement continued. "My Instagram account was compromised by a 3rd party and used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong. My legal name is Tay Tian, not Claire Hope."