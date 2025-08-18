NEWS Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Twin Daughters Kicked Off Rollercoaster at Orange County Fair as Dad Remains in Prison Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs' twin daughters, Jessie and D'Lila, turned 18 in December 2024. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 18 2025, Published 1:37 p.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs' twin daughters have gotten into some typical teenage trouble as their dad remains locked away behind bars. Jessie and D'Lila Combs were caught on camera on Saturday night, August 16, getting kicked off of a rollercoaster at the Orange County Fair in Southern California while sitting on the ride and waiting for it to begin. In a video obtained by a news publication, the Combs twins could be seen sporting matching pink sweatsuits alongside a few friends when they were addressed by an employee and told to get off.

Jessie and D'Lila Combs Booted From Rollercoaster

Source: MEGA The teenage twins were booted from a rollercoaster at the Orange County Fair.

Jessie, D'Lila and their pals seemed to comply with the worker's orders without much of a fight, as the group ended up listening and walking away. According to an insider, the instance occurred after the ride operator instructed the 18-year-olds to put their phones away three times and was continuously ignored. The source said Diddy's daughters weren't completely booted from the Orange County Fair as a whole, however, and were offered tickets to go on the ride again at a later time. The rollercoaster's conductor had reportedly been rude to the girls when asking them to put away their phones.

Jessie and D'Lila's Dad Sean 'Diddy' Combs Remains in Prison

Source: MEGA Jessie and D'Lila Combs were at the fair with friends.

Jessie and D'Lila's eventful day at the fair was much more similar to that of a non-famous teenager in comparison to what their lives have looked like within the past year since their father was arrested on trafficking, racketeering and prostitution-related charges in September 2024. The Bad Boy Records founder's twins appeared in court back in May to support their dad at the start of his federal trial in Manhattan.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Kids Supported Him Through Trafficking Trial

Source: MEGA Jessie and D'Lila Combs attended their dad Sean 'Diddy' Combs' trafficking trial with their sister Chance.

Jessie and D'Lila appeared to have a hard time listening to testimonies during Diddy's trial — and even went viral for walking out of the courtroom twice on May 12 alongside their older sister, Chance, 19. One instance involved the siblings leaving the courtroom as male escort Daniel Phillip took the stand to discuss how Diddy paid him to have intercourse with the "I'll Be Missing You" rapper's then-girlfriend Casandra "Cassie" Ventura while the music mogul watched and pleasured himself.

Source: MEGA Sean 'Diddy' Combs' kids stayed supportive of him throughout his recent federal trial.