Lil Wayne's Former Assistant Reveals Shocking List of Duties in Ongoing Legal Battle

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Lil Wayne's former assistant, Andrew Williams, revealed the long list of duties he said came with working for the rapper, which is now part of their ongoing legal battle. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Williams said his role required him to be available around the clock and handle many of Wayne's daily tasks. The documents surfaced as part of Williams' lawsuit against the rapper over an alleged 2022 incident that happened on a private jet.

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Assistant Was Expected to Be Available 24/7

Source: MEGA Lil Wayne’s former assistant alleged he handled everything from travel logistics to the rapper’s daily routine.

The court documents described a demanding job that required Williams to be available at all times. He also had to keep personal matters confidential and sign a non-disclosure agreement. According to the filing, Williams was expected to wake Wayne on time, keep pre-rolls ready, and restock the rapper's preferred wraps before they ran out. He also handled small purchases, kept Wayne informed about each one, and traveled with him everywhere. The documents further state that Williams was also responsible for packing Wayne's bags for trips and making sure the rapper's daily schedule ran smoothly.

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Job Description Included Specific Personal Requirements

Source: MEGA Lil Wayne’s former assistant said the role demanded constant availability, discretion, and the ability to thrive under pressure.

The filing also outlined several personal expectations. Per the documents, the assistant had to be reachable by phone at all hours, keep their phone charged, and run errands whenever needed. The position also required someone comfortable around children and dogs, while being "self-motivated" and maintaining a "positive attitude." The filing also stated applicants needed to work well under pressure and be mentally sound. The documents further alluded that the assistant must be physically strong enough to carry a bag and maintain "pleasant personal hygiene."

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Job Description Emerges as Lawsuit Continues

Source: MEGA Lil Wayne’s legal battle intensified after court filings revealed the demanding expectations allegedly placed on his former assistant.

Williams is currently suing Wayne over an alleged incident aboard a private jet in 2022. According to the lawsuit, Williams claims the rapper assaulted him after he attempted to intervene during an argument between Wayne and the plane's pilot. Wayne, however, denied the allegations. He argued that he did not commit any wrongdoing and that his actions were done in self-defense.

Another Lawsuit Against Lil Wayne Was Recently Dismissed

Source: MEGA Lil Wayne scored a legal victory after a judge dismissed his former bodyguard’s lawsuit.