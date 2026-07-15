Lil Wayne's Former Assistant Reveals Shocking List of Duties in Ongoing Legal Battle
July 15 2026, Published 2:33 p.m. ET
Lil Wayne's former assistant, Andrew Williams, revealed the long list of duties he said came with working for the rapper, which is now part of their ongoing legal battle.
According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Williams said his role required him to be available around the clock and handle many of Wayne's daily tasks.
The documents surfaced as part of Williams' lawsuit against the rapper over an alleged 2022 incident that happened on a private jet.
Assistant Was Expected to Be Available 24/7
The court documents described a demanding job that required Williams to be available at all times. He also had to keep personal matters confidential and sign a non-disclosure agreement.
According to the filing, Williams was expected to wake Wayne on time, keep pre-rolls ready, and restock the rapper's preferred wraps before they ran out. He also handled small purchases, kept Wayne informed about each one, and traveled with him everywhere.
The documents further state that Williams was also responsible for packing Wayne's bags for trips and making sure the rapper's daily schedule ran smoothly.
Job Description Included Specific Personal Requirements
The filing also outlined several personal expectations.
Per the documents, the assistant had to be reachable by phone at all hours, keep their phone charged, and run errands whenever needed.
The position also required someone comfortable around children and dogs, while being "self-motivated" and maintaining a "positive attitude."
The filing also stated applicants needed to work well under pressure and be mentally sound.
The documents further alluded that the assistant must be physically strong enough to carry a bag and maintain "pleasant personal hygiene."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Job Description Emerges as Lawsuit Continues
Williams is currently suing Wayne over an alleged incident aboard a private jet in 2022.
According to the lawsuit, Williams claims the rapper assaulted him after he attempted to intervene during an argument between Wayne and the plane's pilot.
Wayne, however, denied the allegations. He argued that he did not commit any wrongdoing and that his actions were done in self-defense.
Another Lawsuit Against Lil Wayne Was Recently Dismissed
According to TMZ, a California judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by Wayne's former bodyguard, Christian Carlos, in June.
Carlos sued the rapper in December 2023 over an alleged 2021 incident at Wayne's Hidden Hills home, claiming Wayne pointed a semiautomatic rifle at him and hit him during the confrontation. Wayne denied the allegations.
The case was dismissed after the court found that Carlos repeatedly failed to comply with discovery orders.
The judge also ordered Carlos and his attorney to pay more than $29,225 in monetary sanctions and legal costs.